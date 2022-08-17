Augustana College wins INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine award for STEM mentoring program

Augustana College won the “Inspiring Programs in STEM Award” from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for a mentoring program that partners upperclassmen STEM majors with younger classmates from underrepresented groups.

The award honors colleges and universities that have made significant efforts to encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through various initiatives. Augustana was one of 79 institutions to receive the award

"You do things because you think you should, because it's the right thing to do," Dr. Nathan Frank, associate professor of physics, said. "When we received the award, it was really validating because you always wonder if you're doing things the right way. So for some prestigious group on the outside to say, 'Yeah, this is really great,' is inspiring. I was blown away."

Frank initiated the mentoring program in early 2020 as a way to connect students during the COVID-19 lock-down. He is confident that the group will continue to be successful and thinks the recognition from INSIGHT will help.

Aside from the leadership of Frank and other faculty, the group is largely student-led. Frank said the goal of the program is to show underrepresented STEM students different opportunities, experiences and like-minded peers to foster a sense of belonging within the field.

"The fact is, students just really want to feel connected, welcomed and validated. They want to feel a part of something" Frank said. "A feature about our program that's unique is that we use a shared leadership model, so all students have equal voting right along with the staff and faculty involved with decision-making."

The group meets weekly. The first major event the group holds during the school year is a "mentor-mentee meeting," where students meet each mentor in the program briefly and make a list of mentors they mesh well with. Frank said the group's leadership team then matches mentors up to work with up to three students. The mentoring groups meet regularly throughout terms to discuss any questions or advice the underclassmen may need.

"We have events throughout the year, typically social gatherings," Frank said. "Our big event at the end of the year is our senior panel, when our graduating seniors talk about their plans after they graduate. It gives a chance for the underclassmen to ask questions about their experiences and plans as well. That event has been great because our underclassmen can see all these really successful students and model after them. … They'll get really great advice that way."

One fun social event the group regularly hosts falls on March 14, "Pi Day." Here, students get the chance to smash a pie in their mentor's face.

Dr. Monica Smith, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, said she’s proud the department was recognized for its intentional and innovative thinking.

“Some suggest that STEM fields, because they’re hard sciences, don’t have anything to do with diversity. This program intends to create a pipeline to the profession,” she said. “Students are underrepresented in the major and field, so seeing our physics department recognize that we have a greater responsibility for our students and careers … it’s inspiring.”

Smith believes the program has been successful in building a STEM pipeline for Augustana students.

“I think what’s really creative and unique about the program is that from start to finish, students are connected,” she said. “There’s the intentionality in connecting our first-year students with second-years and upperclassmen, but also to connect the upperclassmen to alumni.”

Both Smith and Frank agree these connections can make all the difference.

“Students are coming into this major, developing relationships and experiences in and outside of the classroom, increasing their comfort and sense of belonging, and then as students take their next steps after graduating, they have a connection with alumni,” Smith said. “They’re able to have a plethora of opportunities.”

In terms of the recognition by INSIGHT, Smith gave a nod to Frank’s work initiating the program and its broad-based approach to diversifying STEM fields.

“This is not only about students of color, it’s about the many identities that are underrepresented students in the field,” she said, using women as an example. “This program wasn’t created with an award in mind, but when I saw the magazine’s ad, I said to Dr. Frank, ‘Can you give me all the information about the program? I want to see if this is what they’re looking for,’ and it absolutely was.”

She also said the award shines a spotlight on Augustana’s commitment to inclusiveness.

“We create access to opportunities across the students’ four years, so that they can be successful,” she said. “Mentoring programs are catalytic for students. Often, we think about mentoring in really common areas, like international student inclusion for faculty, but this is students mentoring students in the major. And it's faculty and alumni mentoring students. So it comes full-circle in terms of the academic experience.”

All things considered, Frank said he's proud of the students involved.

"Winning the award is wonderful, but especially for the students," he said. "They can see that their hard work was worth it and paid off. I'm really proud of how much the students did to make it all work, and I look forward to how this evolves."

INSIGHT Into Diversity is the largest and oldest diversity-centered magazine and website within higher education. It will feature Augustana in its September 2022 issue.