Augustana College's Old Main to change color celebrating fundraising success

Augustana College’s Old Main is getting a colorful update to its lighting to celebrate a successful campaign to improve the school’s endowment.

The Augustana Now campaign was created to raise $125 million to add to the college’s endowment to support multiple goals: improve affordability; prepare graduates for the world; offer innovative learning experiences; and promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

When the program began, the LED lights highlighting Old Main’s dome were given blue screens to change their color with the expectation of them being switched again, this time to gold-colored screens, upon reaching the final fundraising goal.

Augustana has announced it has beaten its fundraising goal and the dome was being prepared for the change in color by switching the colored screens, according to a news release. The dome will remain unlit until New Year’s Eve when there will be a virtual event to highlight Augustana reaching its goal.