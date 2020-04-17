Augustana College's speech-language pathology graduate program gets accreditation

Augustana College’s only graduate program has received accreditation, after years of academic planning and millions in investment.
The college’s first cohort of speech-language pathology graduate students will graduate in 2022. Augustana’s undergraduate program in speech-language pathology has been established for years, and the speech, language and hearing center is the nation’s oldest college clinic.
“Many of our students throughout the years have told us that, if they had the chance, they’d have liked to stay on,” said Allison Haskill, professor of communication sciences and disorders.
Given the timing of the accreditation from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the wrench COVID-19 has thrown in many institutions’ admissions processes, the inaugural class is still being built, but includes both graduating Augie seniors and students from other colleges.
The college’s capacity will be 20 students per graduating class.
To earn accreditation, Augustana had to demonstrate how students would meet prerequisite competencies, both academically and in clinical work.
“We had to demonstrate how our on-campus clinic as well as externships and work that’s done in the classroom will produce the highest-caliber candidates,” Haskill said. Two tenure-track faculty positions and two clinical supervisor positions have been added.
A $3.5 million construction project on Brodahl Hall also enabled accreditation. The building has classrooms, labs, therapy rooms, conference spaces, offices and observation rooms. As part of the accreditation process, the campus received a site visit last fall.
“It’s exciting. We’ve been planning it for so many years, and we’re just really excited to offer this program for students and the local community,” Kathy Jakielski, professor of communication sciences and disorders said. “There’s a chronic shortage nationwide, so being able to contribute is a really good thing.”
Students will complete a 24-month program to graduate, which includes four semesters of clinical practice in the on-campus center and two full-time clinical externships.
Haskill said it was Augustana’s first master’s program “in a long, long time. It’s kind of new territory for us.”
