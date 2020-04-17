Augustana College's speech-language pathology graduate program gets accreditation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Augustana College’s only graduate program has received accreditation, after years of academic planning and millions in investment.

The college’s first cohort of speech-language pathology graduate students will graduate in 2022. Augustana’s undergraduate program in speech-language pathology has been established for years, and the speech, language and hearing center is the nation’s oldest college clinic.

“Many of our students throughout the years have told us that, if they had the chance, they’d have liked to stay on,” said Allison Haskill, professor of communication sciences and disorders.

Given the timing of the accreditation from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the wrench COVID-19 has thrown in many institutions’ admissions processes, the inaugural class is still being built, but includes both graduating Augie seniors and students from other colleges.

The college’s capacity will be 20 students per graduating class.

To earn accreditation, Augustana had to demonstrate how students would meet prerequisite competencies, both academically and in clinical work.