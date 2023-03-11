Augustana College held its second-annual International Women's Day celebration on Wednesday, sharing resources and encouraging conversation about women's issues and inclusivity.

The office of international student scholar services at the Rock Island college hosted the event, which featured almost a dozen campus or community organizations. Director Xong Sony Yang said this year was largely student-led and focused on recognizing supporters of the worldwide women's liberation movement and growth of related programs in the Quad-Cities and campus communities.

"...And we really wanted to recognize our professors, faculty and students who are women, and of course, the men who are supporting along the way," Yang said. "I'm really honored to recognize that."

Lead student organizer Marthalyn Zarwolo, a senior, said facilitating the event was challenging, but she was happy with the outcome.

"I hoped to bring in a sense of community where people can appreciate the efforts of women," she said. "I'm really glad people showed up. They should embrace what we did this year and also keep supporting women, because we are fundamental to society."

International Women's Day falls each year on March 8. This year's slogan was "#EmbraceEquity," which Yang said breaks down stereotypes and ensures all gender identities have a "place at the table."

"It's really looking at opening and forging those difficult conversations and breaking down barriers," she said. "It's looking at the challenges and achievements women have done so far and how we move from that together."

Many organizations promoted unique, intersectional perspectives, Yang said. For example, the martial arts practice of "Wing Chun" was founded by a woman named Ng Mui and was highlighted by representatives of the Quad-Cities Wing Chun Society.

As an international student from West Africa, Zarwolo sees the importance of viewing women's rights issues in a global perspective. Noting how some countries or cultures have seen big progress within the last century, others still threaten or limit women's freedom. For example, her mother couldn't go to school.

"This is our campaign that it's not going to stop here; it's something that we'll probably have to keep pushing," Zarwolo said. "I don't care how many years it takes … it's a gradual process, but I believe the world's going to get there one day."

The event also featured free items like stickers, bookmarks, sexual health products, pins and feminine hygiene products.

A table stocked with menstrual products caught junior Jorge Ocampo's eye, as he feels it should be more "normalized" and sees a double-standard when it comes to women's sexual and physical health.

"You have condoms all around campus, but you don't see pads," Ocampo said. "It's needed; there shouldn't be any judgement because it's a women's product, so I like that (the event) had them available for people to feel comfortable to grab."

He and peer Diego Andon, a senior, agreed that men should actively celebrate International Women's Day and support gender equity, too.

"I think it's important to take a moment to always look back and understand more about my identity and how it pays a role toward women and how I understand these topics," he said. "It (Augie's event) creates the first steps of awareness — not only for the student body, but for individuals looking to educate themselves more about women's issues and the beauty of diversity as well."

Yang hopes to see more organizational and student involvement as Augie's annual celebration continues.

