The Augustana Historical Society will hold its annual spring program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, focusing on the historic women who shaped Augustana College.

The event will take place on campus in the Swanson Great Room of Evald Hall, located on 3601 7th Avenue in Rock Island. Members and non-members alike are welcome to join free of charge.

This year's program will feature Dr. Ann Boaden, author of "Light & Leaven: Women Who Shaped Augustana’s First Century."

“Almost from its beginnings in 1860, Augustana was shaped by brave women who refused to accept the limited roles the conventions of the day assigned them,” Boaden says.

Published as part of the Augie's 2010 sesquicentennial, Boaden’s book highlights the women whose names can be found on buildings across Augie's campus, including: Henriette Naeseth, Dorothy Parkander, Betsey Brodahl and Emmy Evald. Fitting to the presentation, the names of these women adorn Evald Hall — a structure hailing from 1928.

Even the Swanson Great Room is named, in part, after a woman; both Darlene Carlson ('47) Swanson and her husband, Rev. Reuben Swanson (’47), were generous supporters of Augie.

Boaden is also an alum ('67) and former English instructor at Augie, retiring in September of 2016 after teaching at the college for roughly 46 years.

Founded in 1930, the AHS exists to preserve the history of Augie and its relationship to Swedish-American immigration and culture.

For additional information, contact AHS president Brian Leech at (309)-794-8051 or brianleech@augustana.edu.

