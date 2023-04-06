This year's program will feature Dr. Ann Boaden, author of "Light & Leaven: Women Who Shaped Augustana’s First Century."
“Almost from its beginnings in 1860, Augustana was shaped by brave women who refused to accept the limited roles the conventions of the day assigned them,” Boaden says.
Published as part of the Augie's 2010 sesquicentennial, Boaden’s book highlights the women whose names can be found on buildings across Augie's campus, including: Henriette Naeseth, Dorothy Parkander, Betsey Brodahl and Emmy Evald. Fitting to the presentation, the names of these women adorn Evald Hall — a structure hailing from 1928.
"Ladies’ Physical Culture Class" at Augustana College, circa 1900. The Augustana Historical Society will hold its annual spring program on Wednesday, April 12, focusing on the historic women who helped shaped Augie.
Photo contributed by Kai Swanson, special assistant to the president at Augie.