Augustana named as defendant in Title IX suit

A federal lawsuit against Augustana College and some of its employees alleges it violated a then-student’s Title IX rights after she sought its protections in the wake of a sexual assault.

The attack happened in April 2018 in a bar bathroom in downtown Rock Island, the suit contends. The plaintiff, then a sophomore, was attacked by a man who was visiting another Augustana student and later became one himself while the plaintiff was still attending the college. Both the plaintiff and her alleged attacker were named in the suit, but neither is being identified further by the newspaper at this time.

The plaintiff, a friend and a professor in whom she confided reported the attack to Augustana and the police shortly after it occurred, according to the suit. She did not know her alleged attacker at the time of the incident, but later learned who he was after he was enrolled at Augustana.

It was then that the plaintiff attempted to pursue a Title IX complaint but the suit argues the college failed to properly conduct the ensuing procedure or complete it.