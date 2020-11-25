Augustana named as defendant in Title IX suit

A federal lawsuit against Augustana College and some of its employees alleges it violated a then-student’s Title IX rights after she sought its protections in the wake of a sexual assault.
The attack happened in April 2018 in a bar bathroom in downtown Rock Island, the suit contends. The plaintiff, then a sophomore, was attacked by a man who was visiting another Augustana student and later became one himself while the plaintiff was still attending the college. Both the plaintiff and her alleged attacker were named in the suit, but neither is being identified further by the newspaper at this time.
The plaintiff, a friend and a professor in whom she confided reported the attack to Augustana and the police shortly after it occurred, according to the suit. She did not know her alleged attacker at the time of the incident, but later learned who he was after he was enrolled at Augustana.
It was then that the plaintiff attempted to pursue a Title IX complaint but the suit argues the college failed to properly conduct the ensuing procedure or complete it.
“Augustana College’s failure to promptly and appropriately respond to the alleged sexual harassment, resulted in plaintiff, on the basis of her sex, being excluded from participation in, being denied the benefits of, and being subjected to discrimination in Augustana College’s education program in violation of Title IX,” the suit alleges.
Title IX is designed to prevent sex discrimination in educational programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Specific counts in the suit include:
- Deliberate indifference: Among the underlying allegations on this count were that Augustana did not have appropriate sexual harassment policies in place and did not enforce those policies properly.
- A hostile environment: Underlying allegations for this count include that the investigation process was discriminatory against gender and meant to humiliate and discredit the plaintiff. Augustana was also accused in this count of violating the plaintiff’s privacy by inappropriately sharing details about her Title IX case, including on the internet.
- Retaliation: Under this count, allegations include that during the Title IX process, the college attempted to “humiliate and harass her by asking gender discriminatory, victim-blaming, re-traumatizing, and “slut shaming” questions.”
Several Augustana employees were also identified as defendants in the suit, accused of contributing to the denial of the plaintiff’s federal protections. They include Tom Phillis, the campus police chief; and Laura Schnack, the college’s Title IX coordinator.
The suit was filed by Gorovsky Law on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. It is a Missouri firm. It issued a news release along with the filing.
The plaintiff “had hoped her college would do the right thing, but Augustana’s Title IX process turned out to be retaliatory and discriminatory toward women and gender violence survivors,” the release states. “She filed a lawsuit today in hopes that this betrayal by the college, this discrimination from a community that was supposed to protect her does not happen to someone else.”
Kirby Stockwell, a spokeswoman for Augustana, issued a statement on Wednesday in response.
“We care about our students deeply, and we serve students fairly and equitably,” the release states. “Our actions are guided by our mission, values and our community principles.”
Gorovsky’s statement “does not reflect what we know to be true about the college or our policies prohibiting sex discrimination on campus,” according to Augustana’s release.
The college has “carefully drafted policies and robust procedures” to deal with allegations of sex discrimination, and its responses to such allegations align with those policies.
Augustana was the recipient in 2019 of a Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault Moxie Award because of its efforts improving its sexual assault response and prevention, the release states.
“While we will not comment on the particulars of any pending litigation, we remain confident in the college’s practices and procedures, and we felt compelled to share this information in response to the misstatements in the press release,” the college statement reads.
The defendants in a suit can officially respond to the allegations against them in their own court filings. As of Wednesday afternoon, no such documents had been filed on behalf of any of the defendants.
The newspaper is not identifying the plaintiff because of the nature of the attack described in the suit. The man accused of being her attacker, who is also a defendant in the suit, is not being identified because no criminal charges were found associated with his name during a Wednesday review of Rock Island County court records.
