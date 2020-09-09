 Skip to main content
Augustana requiring masks
Augustana has implemented a mask policy to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required for all indoor, public spaces, including classrooms, study spaces, and hallways. With few exceptions, masks are likewise required in those on-campus situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained – exceptions include while eating and drinking, and while participating in athletic and performance related activities.

