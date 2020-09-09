Augustana requiring masks

Augustana has implemented a mask policy to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required for all indoor, public spaces, including classrooms, study spaces, and hallways. With few exceptions, masks are likewise required in those on-campus situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained – exceptions include while eating and drinking, and while participating in athletic and performance related activities.
091020-qc-nws-standalone-001
091020-qc-nws-standalone-002
091020-qc-nws-standalone-003
091020-qc-nws-standalone-004
091020-qc-nws-standalone-005
091020-qc-nws-standalone-006
091020-qc-nws-standalone-007
091020-qc-nws-standalone-008
091020-qc-nws-standalone-009
091020-qc-nws-standalone-010
091020-qc-nws-standalone-011
091020-qc-nws-standalone-012
091020-qc-nws-standalone-013
091020-qc-nws-standalone-014
091020-qc-nws-standalone-015
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!