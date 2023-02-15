Augustana College’s Neurogenic Cognitive-Communication Disorders Lab is seeking volunteers for a research study examining the speech and cognition of veterans and active duty service members.

Led by Dr. Katherine Brown, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders, the study seeks individuals who have served in combat deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation New Dawn.

Veterans or active duty service members with and without blast exposure may participate. Qualifying participants will be asked to attend one session — lasting approximately an hour and a half — and will be paid $40.

Interested individuals should contact Dr. Brown at katherinebrown@augustana.edu or 309-794-7583. For more information, contact Nicole Lauer at 309-794-7645 or 630-796-9007 or by emailing nicolelauer@augustana.edu