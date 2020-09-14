Augustana restricts students from The District

Brooks also provided details of Augustana’s testing and the results.

The college has performed 614 COVID-19 tests, he said. The tests are performed weekly and students and employees take part. Out of the people tested, three have tested positive, and one test was inconclusive. The rest of the tests were negative.

Students and employees have also let the college know about tests performed outside of its testing program. Another three positive cases were identified that way.

Four students were in isolation because of symptoms or a positive test, Brooks said. All of these students were isolating off campus.

Another 18 students were in quarantine after contact tracing identified them as at risk because of exposure to someone who was symptomatic or had tested positive. Nine of those students were quarantined on campus.

Another four students were sequestered because they were exposed to someone with suspect symptoms but who had not been confirmed to have the coronavirus, Brooks said. One of the sequestered students was staying on campus, the others, off.

Steve Bahls, the college’s president, credited the effectiveness of Augustana’s mitigation plan to the cooperation of its community.