Augustana restricts students from The District

Augustana College officials have restricted students from visiting The District in Rock Island because of unclear COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Wes Brooks, Augustana’s vice president and dean of student life, announced the new measure Monday during an update on the college’s fall semester opening. The update is available on the college's website and its YouTube page.
“Bars there have not shared plans to adequately address the spread of COVID-19,” Brooks said.
Students can otherwise visit restaurants and other venues, but are expected to limit themselves to outdoor seating, and must still abide by Augustana’s face covering and social distancing requirements.
In the lead up to the first day of classes, Augustana enacted a number of measures for its students because of the pandemic, including face covering and social distancing requirements, and travel restrictions.
During Monday’s news conference, Brooks said these steps had been effective and many of the measures had been extended to Sept. 28.
These include:
- Residential students are asked to stay on campus as much as possible. Students can leave campus to visit family, to get essentials like groceries, or to work, though, in the latter case, they are asked to be mindful of whether employers had enacted proper safety guidelines.
- Students should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people — except at college-sponsored events where pandemic safety measures are in place. Social distancing and face covering requirements are expected to be followed in the small gatherings.
- Students living in residence halls are limited to one guest.
- Students who are found not to be abiding by the various steps of Augustana’s plan could face discipline from the college.
Brooks also provided details of Augustana’s testing and the results.
The college has performed 614 COVID-19 tests, he said. The tests are performed weekly and students and employees take part. Out of the people tested, three have tested positive, and one test was inconclusive. The rest of the tests were negative.
Students and employees have also let the college know about tests performed outside of its testing program. Another three positive cases were identified that way.
Four students were in isolation because of symptoms or a positive test, Brooks said. All of these students were isolating off campus.
Another 18 students were in quarantine after contact tracing identified them as at risk because of exposure to someone who was symptomatic or had tested positive. Nine of those students were quarantined on campus.
Another four students were sequestered because they were exposed to someone with suspect symptoms but who had not been confirmed to have the coronavirus, Brooks said. One of the sequestered students was staying on campus, the others, off.
Steve Bahls, the college’s president, credited the effectiveness of Augustana’s mitigation plan to the cooperation of its community.
“The cooperation and commitment to each other is something we thank you for,” Bahls said.
Bahls said the number of COVID-19 cases off campus in Rock Island County was still too high so it was important to continue to be cautious and use the various COVID-19 safety precautions.
“Our biggest threat to continuing live classes at Augustana College," Bahls said, "is complacency."
