Augustana, St. Ambrose refund millions to students

Augustana College and St. Ambrose University have refunded students millions of dollars as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Augustana's refunds total $4 million, and St. Ambrose’s refunds amount to $2 million — around 5% and 2.7% of each school’s yearly budgets.
“In a world of higher education, a 5% change is a significant one,” Augustana CFO Kirk Anderson said. “There’s not a tremendous amount of excessive money at this school.”
Many college students never went back to campus after spring break, following widespread campus closures due to the COVID-19 crisis. They’ve started their online classwork; only some have been able to go back to their dorms and retrieve the rest of their belongings.
Schools are working through the process of refunding students for room and board for the back half of the spring semester. Students haven’t attended in-person classes in more than a month, and while both institutions have arrangements for students to stay in on-campus housing if necessary, most students have been encouraged to go home.
The U.S. Department of Education announced its plan for distributing $14 billion of the federal stimulus to colleges and universities last week. While at least 50% must go to students as emergency aid grants, there’s not much guidance as to what that includes, or what stipulations are on the other half.
“I think it’s both a positive and a negative that they’ve been vague in a lot of ways,” said Mike Poster, vice president for finance at St. Ambrose University. While the half designated to students will likely cover travel, temporary housing arrangements, childcare, internet access and income loss from service jobs, the other half will likely be used to offset at least part of the refunds.
Augustana is in the process of issuing cash refunds, netted against any outstanding balance on the student’s account. Seniors and other students who won’t be returning to St. Ambrose will receive cash refunds, and all other students can choose between a cash refund or credit moved toward the next semester, netted against any outstanding balance.
Anderson said Augustana believed they’d find a pathway out of this, but there are still concerns about what this could mean in the long-term.
There are three main revenue streams for colleges — tuition, room and board — but both schools will feel other revenue losses as the pandemic sweeps through. For example, without summer events, Anderson estimated Augustana would lose another $500,000 to $1 million. Poster said St. Ambrose will also have to pay back the third party who provides meals.
“What are the next steps if it comes to September and we’re where we are now?” he said, adding that Augustana did not intend to be a “so-called long-term online institution.” What if the virus seems to subside, students are brought back to campus, and then there’s a second swing? Or if retention numbers are worse than usual because students are concerned about traveling?
Or, hopefully, things will really and truly return to normal.
“As we look forward to next year, if everything goes back to square one, and this pandemic ends — maybe somewhere in the beginning of June — and things go back to normal, we shouldn’t have any issues at all,” Anderson said.
The stimulus money will certainly help St. Ambrose, Poster said. But even if, on an operational level, things return to normal on campus, the loss in revenue will still leave its mark.
“The reality is I’m not sure we’ll ever make it up,” he said. “We’ll pull it out of our cash reserves. It’ll be lost cash or lost revenue at this point in time.”
