Augustana, St. Ambrose refund millions to students

“I think it’s both a positive and a negative that they’ve been vague in a lot of ways,” said Mike Poster, vice president for finance at St. Ambrose University. While the half designated to students will likely cover travel, temporary housing arrangements, childcare, internet access and income loss from service jobs, the other half will likely be used to offset at least part of the refunds.

Augustana is in the process of issuing cash refunds, netted against any outstanding balance on the student’s account. Seniors and other students who won’t be returning to St. Ambrose will receive cash refunds, and all other students can choose between a cash refund or credit moved toward the next semester, netted against any outstanding balance.

Anderson said Augustana believed they’d find a pathway out of this, but there are still concerns about what this could mean in the long-term.

There are three main revenue streams for colleges — tuition, room and board — but both schools will feel other revenue losses as the pandemic sweeps through. For example, without summer events, Anderson estimated Augustana would lose another $500,000 to $1 million. Poster said St. Ambrose will also have to pay back the third party who provides meals.