Augustana's Symphonic Band will perform concerts in Japan during March and April. Postponed in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performances mark the first tour abroad for many current Augie senior players.

The 50-person ensemble, under the direction of Dr. James Lambrecht, will perform pieces by Yasuhide Ito, Philip Sparke, Julie Giroux, David Maslanka, Frank Ticheli and John Philip Sousa.

“This tour is a fulfillment of a promise I made to try to go back to Japan,” Lambrecht said in a news release. “This will be a life-changing experience for the students to witness and participate not only in a very different but modern Asian culture such as Japan, but to view and be part of the great band programs in Japan that rival the U.S. and Europe.”

Between performances, students will visit multiple cities throughout Japan and have the opportunity to immerse themselves Japanese culture.

The concert schedule:

Saturday, March 25: Joint concert with a local school.

Tuesday, March 28: Performance at the Sagamihara Band Festival.

Sunday, April 2: Concert in Nagoya.

The Augustana Symphonic Band’s connections to Japan date back to 2009, when Lambrecht was appointed a guest conductor at top Japanese music school, Musashino Academia Musicae. He has since spent four semesters teaching there as a guest conductor. Augie's Symphonic Band first toured Japan in 2014.

For more information, contact Nicole Lauer at 309-794-7645 or nicolelauer@augustana.edu or the Augustana Music Department at 309-794-7233 or by visiting visit augustana.edu/music.

Photos: Step Afrika! performance at Augustana College Centennial Hall