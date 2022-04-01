Augustana to rename Founders Hall to honor Steve and Jane Bahls

Augustana College’s Founders Hall will be renamed June 1 in honor of President Steve Bahls and his wife Jane.

In a news release issued Thursday the college said the Augustana Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to rename Founders Hall. It will be known as The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center.

Augustana plans to dedicate the new space on May 12, coinciding with a special campus event to honor the retirement and legacy of the Bahls.

Steve Bahls will retire as president of Augustana on July 1 after serving 19 years in the position. He was the eighth president of the college.

Founders Hall houses administrative offices; student services; the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; the Office of the President; and Ascension Chapel.

“This is a fitting tribute to an extraordinary leader and his partner and their 19 years of service to the college and community,” Board of Trustees Chairman John Murabito (Class of 1980) said.

In announcing the renaming, Murabito said the college wanted to acknowledge Bahls’ transformative presidency on the same level as that of past Augustana presidents: Thomas Tredway Library, Sorensen Hall and the Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.

“We chose to honor Steve’s passions, foremost the students, but also the arts, diversity, the community, financial strength, and his leadership,” Murabito said. “Honoring Jane as well reflects the very important role she’s played in Steve’s presidency.”

Planned improvements to The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center, including renovation of the Office of the President, are scheduled for early summer before Andrea Talentino arrives on July 1, 2022, as the ninth president of Augustana College.

Alumni, parents and friends of the college who wish to make a contribution in honor of President Bahls’ legacy may do so at www.augustana.edu/giving with the designation “Steve Bahls.” These funds will go toward improvements for The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center.

Founders Hall was built in 1923 by the Augustana College and Theological Seminary. In 1967, the seminary, then administratively separated from the college, sold the property to the college.

