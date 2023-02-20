The Augustana College Vikings esports team will merge technologies of competitive gaming and science and use biometrics to keep track of and analyze players' physical and mental performance as they play.

The biometric technology will allow coaches to develop more effective training and performance-enhancing strategies for the team, in partnership with global biometric solutions company, Curia.

Head coach Joe Loomis said it would be fully implemented for the team by the end of February. To him, understanding how athletes’ bodies and minds react in real time during game play is important for success.

"We're really focused on eye tracking … we can take that and compare it to their decision-making in video review with players and with the team," he said. "We're also taking a look at pupil dilation; when someone is engaged, their pupils are going to be larger. As they're less engaged, we see a drop in pupil size and can see not only where they're looking but how engaged they are at a point across the entire game."

Curia CEO Alex Milenkovic describes the technology as a sort of "self-training" for esports athletes, comparing it to that of football teams reviewing tape.

"Biometric tracking, eye tracking, lets you look at how someone does what they do. If you've got an exceptional player on a team, what are they looking at, and can we teach the other people on the team to do the same thing?" he said. "You can review what a player was doing during a match. The second part is building up a profile of your body's responses and how you can leverage that information to get a competitive advantage."

Curia's eye-trackers resemble small infrared bars and sit under a computer monitor, shining infrared light into gamers' eyes, according to Milenkovic.

John Bolton, a sophomore on the team, looks forward to using the new technology to improve his game.

"I'm looking forward to having all the data to show me what parts of the game I'm least or most focused on," he said. "Or if I'm up or down in the game, you know, what changed?"

Bolton made his collegiate esports debut this season, finishing second for his game title — NBA2K — in the national Eastern College Athletics Conference.

"I think this new technology is good not only for me but everyone on the team," he said. "It'll make our program, as a whole, better."

Senior Inquiry students in Augie's data analytics program will work with the esports team to break down the data gathered into "usable" information for the team, Loomis said, such as biometric profiles for each Vikings gamer.

"Traditional sports have been using biometric and wearable technology for quite some time," he said. "We're going to be utilizing things like eye tracking, heart rate, EGG data and perspiration, so we can gather information to develop a practice plan towards success."

In August, the Vikings partnered with esports performance and player development company, FITGMR, for a health and wellness program. The program includes an app that measures performance and resources geared towards the mental and physical demands of esports athletes and gamers.

With time, Loomis plans to incorporate more biometric technology. The Vikings esports team claimed two championship-level conference wins to wrap up its inaugural varsity season.

