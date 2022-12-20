Augustana's Prison Education Program receives $1M grant to expand access, resources

The Augustana Prison Education Program has received a $1 million grant and a 10-year commitment from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, aiming to bolster the offering and serve more students.

The grant will provide the prison-based program, APEP, with $100,000 annually to use toward building a more comprehensive college and transitional experience, such as expanding its library and technological resources, more guided research and internship opportunities and return-to-career-readiness programs.

Dr. Sharon Varallo, professor of communication studies, launched APEP in fall 2021 at the East Moline Correctional Center (EMCC). She based APEP on the Bard Prison Initiative (BPI) in New York, considered one of the most effective U.S. prison education programs.

Varallo can't yet confirm specific details on how APEP will use the grant money but said there's plenty to build from.

"One of the wonderful parts of the grant is that they trust us to build this (APEP)," she said. "But I know that we have Quad-City employers who would jump at the chance to build high-quality internship possibilities, and I'm hoping this to be the case."

Reentry is a primary objective of APEP; Varallo thinks that offering more internship and work-based opportunities will help in that goal.

"We have some really talented men in this program, some of whom have been incarcerated since they were teenagers, and they're in their 30s," she said. "One of my students had never seen the inside of a high school, and he made the Dean's List last semester.

"These men have gifts and talents; they want to work and are ready to work, but they don't have the experience. A good quality, credit-bearing paid internship could help with that."

APEP is the first in Illinois to qualify for the federal government's Second Chance Pell Experiment, which provides needs-based college tuition money to those incarcerated. Formerly incarcerated people were banned access to Pell assistance.

Initially giving Augustana a $225,000 seed grant to pilot APEP, the Knowlton Foundation aims to advance higher education through direct grants and contributions to qualified U.S. institutions.

Eric Lindberg, trustee and chief investment officer — also an Augustana trustee — said the foundation was "delighted" to continue its APEP partnership and provide long-term core funding support:

“The Knowlton Foundation is committed to being an innovative partner to colleges and universities, including enabling access to education in ways that empower justice while benefiting all of society," he said in a news release. "We’re grateful to Augustana, the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and all parties who have united to positively change the lives of these men.”

A total of 24 students were admitted to APEP this school year, 14 more than in 2021-2022. All APEP classes are taught by Augustana faculty at the minimum-security prison in East Moline.

Currently, APEP students can only earn a degree in communication studies. With the grant funds, Varallo hopes to add more liberal arts major choices, namely American studies.

"We need broader options that people across the campus can contribute to," she said.

APEP is solely supported through individual, foundational and corporate donors. On top of the Knowlton grants, BPI awarded the program with $50,900 in early 2022 to install a computer lab. Varallo said the lab would be will be fully complete before the spring 2023 semester.

The program also received a $20,000 grant from the Davenport Regional Development Authority to onboard an administrative assistant to serve as liaison between APEP and Augustana, EMCC, IDOC and the community. Varallo said this position also would help with APEP student outreach and assistance during reentry.

Research shows that prison education program graduates are far less likely to return after their release. Varallo said every dollar spent on programs like APEP saved $4-5 in taxpayer money.

"I would definitely say this is the best investment for anybody," she said. "This grant ensures the continuity of a really healthy program. We'll continue to work as hard as we can to make sure that the students we have who are incarcerated are just as successful as the students we have in Rock Island (at Augustana)."

