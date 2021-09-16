Authorities investigating vandalism at Pleasant Valley schools

The Pleasant Valley School District and Scott County Sheriff's Office are investigating recent incidents of vandalism at Pleasant Valley High and Junior High schools.
According to a message sent out to parents from Pleasant Valley Junior High School Principal Mike Peakin:
"The current issues are stemming from a social media challenge called, 'Devious Lick,' which encourages students to destroy bathrooms and steal obscure things from school.
"In conjunction with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, a cash reward for information leading to the discovery of individuals responsible for theft and damage to school property is being offered.
"Tips can be submitted via P3 Campus, directly to school administrators or our School Resource Officers. Criminal charges will be sought for anyone found engaging in this behavior.
"Parents/Guardians, we are asking for your support to discuss the seriousness of these actions with your child and encourage them to report this behavior."
Quad-City Times