Back To School: Iowa Quad-Cities readying for a return to the classroom

Pleasant Valley Community School District

It has adopted the hybrid model at least for the first quarter of the school year.

Its first students begin Monday, Brian Strusz, superintendent of Pleasant Valley, said. As of Friday, the district’s faculty was putting the finishing touches on the curriculum.

“Making sure the learning for kids is at a high level,” Strusz said.

Of about 5,200 students enrolled, almost 800 opted for online-only instruction, Strusz said. The district has issued about 40 hotspots to families who will need them so their students can access online classes.

The district has enough cleaning supplies and PPE to start the year — including 800 gallons of hand sanitizer — and would monitor how quickly it is used during the first two weeks of school to see if the amount being ordered needs to be adjusted, Strusz said.

As of Friday the district had a few staff who had been quarantined because of the coronavirus, but none were exposed during a district function, Strusz said. He had no reports of students who weren’t starting because they had been quarantined.