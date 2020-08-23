Back To School: Iowa Quad-Cities readying for a return to the classroom

For most of the Iowa Quad-Cities’ school districts, next week means the start of classes for the new school year.
Those districts and others across Iowa have been readying for weeks to teach their students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including preparing different models of instruction.
Under state guidelines, a mixed virtual/traditional model and a 100% in-person plan are the primary options from which districts can choose. Planning for the mixed model has largely involved dividing the students into separate groups that attend on specific days.
State guidelines require the mixed model have at least 50% of instruction in the classroom, though families can choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model their districts select.
Districts can petition Iowa to go fully virtual, but only under specific criteria and with state approval.
The state has also issued guidelines to the districts about what to do in the event of a positive coronavirus case among the employees or students. Local districts said Friday that the extent of their response to a positive case would be based on the level of exposure determined by contact tracing with the help of the Scott County Health Department.
Here is where the districts were at in their preparations as of Friday.
Bettendorf Community School District
It has adopted the hybrid model.
On Friday, Michelle Morse, the new superintendent, said she was visiting school sites, welcoming teachers, supporting them and introducing herself to them.
“We are ready,” Morse said. “We’re excited to welcome our students and their families back.”
The district has about 4,600 students, of which 830 enrolled in fully virtual classes, Morse said. About 100 families needed assistance with internet access so their students can participate in online lessons.
The district has the cleaning supplies and PPE it needs and will monitor their consumption to make sure they are ordering the right materials in enough quantity.
“We are well-stocked and feel very good about the supplies that we have to start the school year,” she said.
The district has the substitute teachers it needs for its immediate needs but is still recruiting, Morse said.
Anyone who is interested in serving as a substitute can contact the district at 563-359-3681, she said.
She could not provide any information about whether any students or staff had been quarantined for COVID-19 as of Friday.
Pleasant Valley Community School District
It has adopted the hybrid model at least for the first quarter of the school year.
Its first students begin Monday, Brian Strusz, superintendent of Pleasant Valley, said. As of Friday, the district’s faculty was putting the finishing touches on the curriculum.
“Making sure the learning for kids is at a high level,” Strusz said.
Of about 5,200 students enrolled, almost 800 opted for online-only instruction, Strusz said. The district has issued about 40 hotspots to families who will need them so their students can access online classes.
The district has enough cleaning supplies and PPE to start the year — including 800 gallons of hand sanitizer — and would monitor how quickly it is used during the first two weeks of school to see if the amount being ordered needs to be adjusted, Strusz said.
As of Friday the district had a few staff who had been quarantined because of the coronavirus, but none were exposed during a district function, Strusz said. He had no reports of students who weren’t starting because they had been quarantined.
About 50 substitutes have told the district they were available, and they would be assisted by the full-time faculty if they were needed for a long-term substitution and did not have all of the specific expertise needed for the subject they would be handling, he said.
North Scott Community School District
The district, which has about 3,200 students, chose to have all of its students in the classroom, Joe Stutting, district superintendent, said. District staff will be working Monday but the students’ first day will be Tuesday.
“We’re as ready as you can be,” Stutting said.
The district still had work to do, he said. It had just received a shipment of Chromebooks it needed to ready for students, and also a batch of new desks that had to be assembled.
The district had adequate cleaning supplies and PPE. The biggest concern he had was how quickly they might go through the supply of hand sanitizer the district had on hand, Stutting said.
He thought North Scott had enough substitutes available for short-term instruction, he said. The concern would be finding long-term substitutes with specific expertise some classes would require.
As of Friday it had about 500 students whose families chose fully virtual instruction, Stutting said. None of those families had asked for assistance connecting to the internet.
He estimated 70 to 100 families might need hotspots or other assistance to allow them to access virtual instruction should the district have to switch models.
One staff member and about a dozen students were quarantined because of the coronavirus as of Friday, Stutting said. Their exposure to the illness occurred outside of school functions.
Davenport Community School District
Has adopted the hybrid model, but has elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday, Sept. 8. The postponement was based on the current level of the pandemic in the city, and is meant to allow the district enough time to ensure adequate safety measures.
