Back to school: Iowa Quad-Cities schools returned to class Monday

Iowa students returned to the classroom Monday, starting their latest school year during which they must deal with the impacts of COVID-19.
“COVID is still the largest challenge that any of us have,” Joe Stutting, North Scott Community School District's superintendent, said.
State mandate has made the use of face coverings voluntary in schools and requires school districts to provide full-time, in-class learning to parents who request it.
There will be COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, including many that are familiar such as in-depth cleaning, encouraging hand washing and making hand sanitizer available, the districts said.
Several said social distancing would be maintained as much as possible and use of face coverings would be encouraged.
Stutting also discussed other things people can do to help minimize the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re asking people in Iowa and the people in our school district to make the right choices: when you are sick, stay home,” Stutting said.
People who think they’ve been exposed should get tested, Stutting continued. People should wash their hands.
“We have systems in place and we will continue to work closely with (the) Scott County Health Department to monitor and manage,” Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said of his district in an email. “Also working with the Iowa Department of Public Health. We will update and adjust as needed throughout the year.”
The Bettendorf Community School District is committed to providing safe learning environments for its students and staff, Superintendent Michelle Morse wrote in the recent district newsletter.
“As we prepare to open the 2021-2022 school year, flexibility, grace and resiliency will continue to be essential,” Morse said. “It is imperative that we as a school community come together to keep our BCSD students, families, and staff safe and healthy.”
The Davenport and Bettendorf districts have both posted extensive details of their 2021-2022 pandemic plans on their websites.
Stutting said among the goals for his district is having as close to a normal year as possible with the coronavirus factored into the equation. Hopefully that will mean students are able to experience field trips and other activities and programs they missed out on because of the pandemic.
“Really getting back our connections with our parents, our community and the things that we missed last year as the result of all of the extra regulations we had,” Stutting said.
District staff will also be working to identify and close the gaps in students’ school experience caused by the pandemic, Stutting said.
“The BCSD staff have been working tirelessly to ensure that our students have access to a rich, meaningful educational experience in a safe learning environment,” Morse wrote.
The Bettendorf district goals will also be working to increase academic and social-emotional achievement for the district’s students and closing the achievement gap between all student groups, Morse said in the newsletter.
“I am confident in our ability to persist through any challenges and continue our long-standing tradition of excellence,” she wrote.
The districts either said that families who want all-virtual instruction for their students will have it available to them or, in Bettendorf’s case, asked that people interested in virtual instruction contact their building principal.
Asked about new things students might see this year, districts mostly mentioned fresh coats of paint and other little things to update buildings’ physical presence. Pleasant Valley, however, also has a brand new school and Davenport has updated the system it is using to support its students.
The Forest Grove Elementary School has opened and the staff has all been hired, Brian Strusz, superintendent of the Pleasant Valley Community School District, said.
At Davenport, students will be encountering changes made as the staff incorporates Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) methods and programming into operations.
PBIS is designed to create safe, positive, predictable spaces in which students can learn and to provide them with assistance both in academics and in developing their social and emotional behavior.
“Safe, predictable environments, a place where students are seen as individuals,” Schneckloth said of what students and parents could expect. “Procedures and expectations will be clearly shared in every classroom. For students who require extra assistance, individualized plans will be developed and followed through with student, family, and staff.”
Iowa Quad-Cities police and fire departments also put out reminders as school begins.
The Bettendorf Police Department reminded the public that crossing guards would be at work around the new Forest Grove school.
The Davenport Fire Department reminded people with young children to be thinking about car seat safety.
The Davenport Police Department reminded motorists to be aware of school zone speed limits and that children, their parents and crossing guards will be out.
Davenport police Sgt. James Quick, the department’s school resource supervisor, also provided some other safety tips and reminders:
- Families should talk to young children and make sure they know their address; the full name for their parent or guardian; and a telephone number for their parent, guardian or another trusted adult.
- He also suggested organizing “buddy systems” for neighborhood children so they have someone with whom to walk to school.
- Families should remind their children about “Stranger/Danger.” They should never interact with someone they don’t know. If they see something suspicious, they should let a teacher, another school official or a police officer know.
- Families need to let their school know who is allowed to pick their child up after school.
- When dropping children off, families should make sure they make it in the building, and if the person picking them up can’t make it, notify the school who will be doing so.