A new study shows that the average parent will spend $489 on school supplies this year. The survey, Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Stasher, asked 2,000 parents with kids aged 5-18 how they planned to save money this school year and 50% of people plan to buy school supplies earlier than us…
Bettendorf Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23*
*Kindergarten will begin the following day, Thursday, Aug. 24.
How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://bettendorf.k12.ia.us/ and click, "Back to School - 2023-2024 School Year" under "District News."
Davenport Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23*
*Like Bettendorf, kindergarten starts the following day.
How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.davenportschools.org/ and go to your individual school's website. From there, click "School News" under the "Media" tab to access the school's summer newsletter.
North Scott Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23
How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.north-scott.k12.ia.us/ and click "Enrollment & Registration" under the "Students and Families" tab.
Pleasant Valley Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23
How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.pleasval.org/ and select your individual school's webpage for links to appropriate contacts and information.
Rivermont Collegiate: Monday, Aug. 21 (11:30 a.m. dismissal)
How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.rivermontcollegiate.org/ and click the "Admissions" tab or select "Summer Reading and Supply Lists" under the "Communications" tab.
How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.olvjfk.com/jfk/ and scroll until you see the "Pre-registration, Official Registration, ESA Application, and Other Financial Assistance for 2023-24 School Year" header.
All Saints: Wednesday, Aug. 23
How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.ascsdav.org/ and select the appropriate links under the "Admissions" and "Parent Resources" tabs.
Kendall Heacock and Wyatt Bashaw, both from Davenport, leave the starting line in one of the many 4-year-old heats, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Pete Kozlowski, 4, from Burlington, Iowa, plays with a balloon sword on the shoulders of his uncle, Steve Bowen from Raleigh, NC., Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Josh Danek, 3, and Emery Zahn, 7, both from Moline, peek through a gap in the fence to watch the 4-year-olds race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Joseph Karugo, 8, from Davenport (R) strides for the finish line in front of Nolan Isgrig, 8, also from Davenport, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Lily Ahnquist, 6, from Davenport gets a drink of water before crossing the finish line in the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Kids have fun at Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport despite the heat
Kids up to 12 years old took part in races Friday, July 28, 2023, as part of the Arconic Jr. Bix, ahead of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday.
One of the many 4-year-old heats takes off from the starting line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
The start of the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Volunteer Ellisyn Beadle, 6, from Davenport, hands out medals to the runners, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Cruz Murillo 5, of Silvis, takes a happy run, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Rory Wronski, 5, from Woodacre, CA., wipes the sweat off her head, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Frances Dinville, 4, from Omaha, Nebraska, poses with her medal, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Volunteer Rebecca Griffin from Davenport fills up the medal holder, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Kamassi McPherson, 5, from Bettendorf, runs to the medals, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Grace Olson, 8, from Davenport gets congratulated at the finish line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times.
Wyatt Goerish-Glawe of River Forest, Illinois, slaps hands on his way to the finish line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times.
The start of the 8-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Tucker Kammer, 5, from Davenport looks toward the finish line during the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times.
A Jr. Bix participant gets cooled off before her race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Parents and friends watch for their 6-year-old to return to the finish line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix 6-year-old division in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times
Second grade teacher Christine MacDonald, left, and student teacher Kaylyn Lemmon decorate their classroom for the students as teachers prepare on Tuesday for the first day of the school year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school in Milan.
Sixth grade teachers Dean VanVooren and Kimberly Leyendecker talk about their class work as teachers prepare on Tuesday for the first day of the school year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school in Milan.
Second grade teacher Christine MacDonald, left, and student teacher Kaylyn Lemmon decorate their classroom for the students as teachers prepare on Tuesday for the first day of the school year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school in Milan.