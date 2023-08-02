As local students soak in the final days of their summer break, here's a roundup of 2023-2024 school start dates across the Quad-Cities metro:

Illinois

Rock Island-Milan School District: Thursday, Aug. 3

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.rimsd41.org/ and click the appropriate tab.

United Township High School District: Thursday, Aug. 3

How to find more back-to-school info: Via the district website's interactive homepage at https://www.uths.net/ and check in recent posts under the "News" tab.

East Moline School District: Wednesday, Aug. 9* (one-hour early dismissal)

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.emsd37.org/ and click the appropriate link under the "Families" tab.

Moline-Coal Valley School District: Friday, Aug. 25

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.molineschools.org/ and click "2023-2024 School Year Info" under "Recent News."

Diocese of Peoria — QC metro schools

Alleman High School: Thursday, Aug. 17

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.allemanhighschool.org/ and click the "Admissions" tab.

Our Lady of Grace: Thursday, Aug. 17 (11:30 a.m. dismissal)

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.olgca.org/ and click the "Documents" link under the menu. From there, select "Quick Links."

Jordan Catholic: Monday, Aug. 21 (11:30 a.m. dismissal)

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.jordanschool.com/ and click the "Parents" tab.

Seton Catholic: Monday, Aug. 21 (noon dismissal)

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.setonschool.com/ and click the "Parents" tab.

Iowa

Bettendorf Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23*

*Kindergarten will begin the following day, Thursday, Aug. 24.

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://bettendorf.k12.ia.us/ and click, "Back to School - 2023-2024 School Year" under "District News."

Davenport Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23*

*Like Bettendorf, kindergarten starts the following day.

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.davenportschools.org/ and go to your individual school's website. From there, click "School News" under the "Media" tab to access the school's summer newsletter.

North Scott Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.north-scott.k12.ia.us/ and click "Enrollment & Registration" under the "Students and Families" tab.

Pleasant Valley Community School District: Wednesday, Aug. 23

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit the district website at https://www.pleasval.org/ and select your individual school's webpage for links to appropriate contacts and information.

Rivermont Collegiate: Monday, Aug. 21 (11:30 a.m. dismissal)

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.rivermontcollegiate.org/ and click the "Admissions" tab or select "Summer Reading and Supply Lists" under the "Communications" tab.

Quad City Montessori School: Monday, Aug. 21

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.qcms.org/ or contact either info@qcms.org or (563)-355-1289 for specific questions.

Trinity Lutheran Church School: Wednesday, Aug. 23

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.trinitydavenport.org/school and select either the "Enrollment," "Forms" or "Parents Info" links.

Morning Star Academy: Thursday, Aug. 31

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.morningstaracademy.org/ and choose from the "Admissions" tab or scroll through recent posts under "News & Events."

Diocese of Davenport — Quad-Cities metro schools

Assumption High School: Thursday, Aug. 17

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.assumptionhigh.org/ and click the "Back to School Information – 2023-2024 School Year" link under "What's Happening at AHS."

St. Paul the Apostle: Wednesday, Aug. 23

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.stpaulcatholicschool.org/ and select the appropriate links under the "Admissions" or "Parents" tab.

Our Lady of Lourdes: Wednesday, Aug. 23

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://lourdescatholic.org/school/ and select the appropriate links under "Enrollment" and "For Parents."

John F. Kennedy: Wednesday, Aug. 23

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.olvjfk.com/jfk/ and scroll until you see the "Pre-registration, Official Registration, ESA Application, and Other Financial Assistance for 2023-24 School Year" header.

All Saints: Wednesday, Aug. 23

How to find more back-to-school info: Visit https://www.ascsdav.org/ and select the appropriate links under the "Admissions" and "Parent Resources" tabs.

Close Kendall Heacock and Wyatt Bashaw, both from Davenport, leave the starting line in one of the many 4-year-old heats, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Pete Kozlowski, 4, from Burlington, Iowa, plays with a balloon sword on the shoulders of his uncle, Steve Bowen from Raleigh, NC., Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times One of the many 4-year-old heats takes off from the starting line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times The start of the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Volunteer Ellisyn Beadle, 6, from Davenport, hands out medals to the runners, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Cruz Murillo 5, of Silvis, takes a happy run, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Rory Wronski, 5, from Woodacre, CA., wipes the sweat off her head, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Frances Dinville, 4, from Omaha, Nebraska, poses with her medal, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Volunteer Rebecca Griffin from Davenport fills up the medal holder, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Kamassi McPherson, 5, from Bettendorf, runs to the medals, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Grace Olson, 8, from Davenport gets congratulated at the finish line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times. Josh Danek, 3, and Emery Zahn, 7, both from Moline, peek through a gap in the fence to watch the 4-year-olds race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Wyatt Goerish-Glawe of River Forest, Illinois, slaps hands on his way to the finish line, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times. Joseph Karugo, 8, from Davenport (R) strides for the finish line in front of Nolan Isgrig, 8, also from Davenport, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times The start of the 8-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Lily Ahnquist, 6, from Davenport gets a drink of water before crossing the finish line in the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times Tucker Kammer, 5, from Davenport looks toward the finish line during the 6-year-old race, Friday, July 28, 2023, during the Arconic Jr. Bix in Davenport. John Schultz for the Times. 