A snowblower's backfire was mistaken as a gunshot causing extra precautions this morning at Pleasant Valley's Bridgeview Elementary School.
Officials at the school were notified earlier today by the school's resource officer of a possible single shot fired in proximity of the school, according to a email message sent to families of the LeClaire school.
Law enforcement and school personnel responded immediately by working to gather children into the building as they arrived, the email stated.
Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officials reported that the possible shot fired was actually a snowblower that backfired.
The school day is now proceeding as normal.
Parents with questions or concern are invited to call or email Tony Hiatt, Bridgeview Principal, at hiatttony@pleasval.k12.ia.us, 563-332-0215; Jim Spelhaug Pleasant Valley Superintendent at spelhaugjim@pleasval.k12.ia.us, 563-332-5550; or Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley Superintendent Elect, struszb@pleasval.k12.ia.us, 563-332-5550