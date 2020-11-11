Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley schools put student career advice on web

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This gave us the opportunity to kind of meet them wherever they need to be,” she said.

Johnson said they also wanted the series to be fun, which partly led to the name.

“We wanted it to be a little bit different than what they’ve been doing in class,” Johnson said.

It also reflects a habit both women share, they said.

“Mary and I have a problem with the amount of coffee we drink so when we were just brainstorming ideas of how to connect with our students virtually during this time, I think it just kind of happened,” Hoyt said.

Johnson said the series is meant to cover a variety of options for which students can prepare, including college, the military, apprenticeships and on-the-job training.

It also talks about different industries, including the trades, manufacturing, healthcare and engineering, Johnson said.

One of the most important jobs they have is to make sure that students know she and Johnson’s role is not to get them to go where the two advisers think they should go, Hoyt said.

“Our job is to help them to reach their goals and to connect them to the postsecondary track that will get them to their goals,” Hoyt said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.