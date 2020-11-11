Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley schools put student career advice on web

Though COVID-19 is putting a damper on students’ present in many ways, career counselors at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley are using YouTube to help them think about their futures.
“Coffee & Careers” is a web series created by Haleigh Hoyt, future ready coach at Bettendorf High School, and Mary Johnson, career center advisor at Pleasant Valley. It provides advice to high school students on preparing for career and educational options after graduation.
“We’re hoping that students will begin thinking about their postsecondary and career journey,” Johnson said.
Students tend to be more successful if they have a career goal in mind, she said.
“We wanted to be able to have them have options and be able to investigate in this time where they can’t necessarily get out into the community,” Johnson said.
The coronavirus led both districts to adopt a mixed learning model which includes traditional and online instruction.
When they are at school, the students need to be focused on their classwork, Hoyt said. The video series can be viewed by the students whenever they like.
“This gave us the opportunity to kind of meet them wherever they need to be,” she said.
Johnson said they also wanted the series to be fun, which partly led to the name.
“We wanted it to be a little bit different than what they’ve been doing in class,” Johnson said.
It also reflects a habit both women share, they said.
“Mary and I have a problem with the amount of coffee we drink so when we were just brainstorming ideas of how to connect with our students virtually during this time, I think it just kind of happened,” Hoyt said.
Johnson said the series is meant to cover a variety of options for which students can prepare, including college, the military, apprenticeships and on-the-job training.
It also talks about different industries, including the trades, manufacturing, healthcare and engineering, Johnson said.
One of the most important jobs they have is to make sure that students know she and Johnson’s role is not to get them to go where the two advisers think they should go, Hoyt said.
“Our job is to help them to reach their goals and to connect them to the postsecondary track that will get them to their goals,” Hoyt said.
