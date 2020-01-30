Bettendorf announces 2 finalists for school superintendent

Bettendorf Community Schools announced its two finalists to lead the district as superintendent: Michelle Meredith Morse, assistant superintendent of human resources of Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif., and Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Community School District in Newton, Iowa.

Morse has more than 25 years of experience in public education, according to a press release. While her graduate and professional experience is in California, she has Quad-City roots: She earned her bachelor's degree. in speech-language pathology/audiology from Augustana College in Rock Island. She has her doctorate from the University of Southern California.

Morse was not immediately available for comment.

Callaghan has 24 years of leadership experience, and 39 years in education. Before working as the Superintendent of Newton Schools, he worked for four districts in Texas in administrative roles. He is working on his doctorate in the School of Education at Drake University.

“I’m just really excited to have an opportunity to interview in Bettendorf,” he said Thursday. “I’ve been in Newton seven years, and it’s just time for me to undertake another adventure.”