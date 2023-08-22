From a hilltop in Bettendorf, Iowa, Rivermont Collegiate looks to become recognizable across the globe by forming new international partnerships.

Rivermont, a non-sectarian preparatory school, is working on a dual-degree agreement with the Yungu School in Hangzhou, China — alongside talks to launch partner schools in South Korea and Morocco.

These dual-degree partnerships are based on, “mutual credit recognition,” said Rivermont Headmaster Max Roach.

“In order to do that, we have to carefully align our curriculum,” he said. “Then, they have to teach our graduation requirements in English, at a minimum.”

This means students in the program will graduate with diplomas from both Yungu and Rivermont — but this isn’t a new endeavor for Rivermont.

During the 2017-2018 school year, Rivermont formed a dual-degree agreement with the Beijing No. 2 School. Founded in 1724 to serve the imperial children of the Forbidden City, Beijing No. 2 is widely recognized as one of the top four schools in China.

While he called these partnerships mutually beneficial, Roach said it also helps Rivermont build prestige in a global market.

“In each of these partnerships, the goal is to find out what they’re looking for and give it to them,” he said. “We’re providing services, expertise and resources to these schools. In return, they pay us well. So, to be honest, there’s a financial incentive — but additionally, there are critically important soft benefits.”

These “soft” benefits? A strong international reputation.

“When students graduate from over here (Bettendorf), it increases the notoriety of their diploma as the school’s international reputation grows,” Roach said. “It just further adds to the prestige and the value proposition for local kids. So yeah, everybody benefits.”

Bonnie Campbell, director of international programs at Rivermont, agrees — also citing the school’s international boarding population.

“It’s just so great for our (local) students, so they can become global citizens,” she said.

Rivermont’s dual-degree program at Beijing No. 2 usually graduates around 70 students. At the Yungu School, Roach expects to start with a, “handful” of students.

Unlike Beijing No. 2, Yungu is a private school — something Roach said gives it more flexibility against government regulations, when it comes to curriculum.

“They’re all about progressive educational approaches, and standards-based education,” he said. “…Geopolitics are becoming tricky, so I think that kind of ‘western style’ approach in China will become more popular.”

Yungu wants to launch the program this year, Roach said. He anticipates another partnership, this one in Morocco, launching in the fall of 2024.

