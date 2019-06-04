The Bettendorf school board expressed concerns about its teachers Monday night, on topics such as the district satisfaction survey, the number of resignations in less than three months and the salary schedule.
Director Paul Castro presented a comparison of the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley salary schedules.
“It seems like every five years or degree, we are not comparable to a neighboring district,” he said. “I think that’s something we should explore. I don’t know if there’s anything to be done to reopen the base salary.”
The base salary for a Bettendorf teacher is $31,150; according to the salary schedule in the master contract with the Bettendorf Education Association, a starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor's degree is $36,925, with different “lanes” at 15 and 30 graduate hours beyond their degree. For a teacher with a master's degree, the starting salary is listed as $42,532, with lanes at 15, 30 and 45 graduate credits. Each lane has steps with incremental increases based on years of experience.
The master contract is good through the next school year.
In Pleasant Valley, the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor's is $41,841, according to the district’s master contract. The “lanes” happen at 10 and 20 graduate hours beyond their degree, which Castro pointed out was much sooner than in Bettendorf. A starting salary for a teacher with a master's in Pleasant Valley is $46,612, with new lanes starting at 10, 20 and 30 additional credits. Likewise, lanes have incremental steps based on years of experience.
According to Bettendorf board policy, “it shall be the responsibility of the superintendent to make a recommendation to the board annually regarding the salary schedule. The salary schedule shall be subject to review and modification through the collective bargaining process.”
The 2019 district satisfaction survey did not ask questions of staff that explicitly referenced financial compensation. When asked whether they agreed with the statement “Morale is high on the part of the teachers,” the average answer from 357 staff members was a 2.9 out of 5, with a 3 considered neutral. That question was the lowest rated from the staff.