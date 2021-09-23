Bettendorf board takes no action on masks

The Bettendorf School Board opted not to pass a mask mandate Thursday night at its meeting.
Schools across Iowa are considering mask mandates in light of recent court decisions.
Iowa schools were barred from mandating masks by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds until recently, when a federal judge temporarily halted the ban pending further proceedings in a new lawsuit on behalf of parents in several Iowa communities, including Davenport. The suit’s plaintiffs contend the state law discriminates against students with disabilities that make them more susceptible to COVID-19. They argue the law effectively excludes those students from public schools and denies them equal access to education in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
Many Iowa school districts have adopted mask mandates, including Des Moines and Davenport.
Shortly after the federal ruling that blocked the law, the Davenport Community School District board adopted a face-covering requirement. The board's decision was based at least in part on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say all people should wear a mask indoors in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. It was also based on the potential of legal risk should it not adopt a requirement.
At Thursday's meeting, motions that would have required masks in schools failed to gain enough support for a vote.
This is a developing story and will be updated.