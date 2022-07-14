Bettendorf board tosses parent petition aimed at ousting superintendent

The Bettendorf Community School Board unanimously declined to accept a petition calling for a Vote of No Confidence to remove Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse after the district said it was deemed invalid under the Iowa Code.

About 1,200 people signed the petition; however District Counsel Wendy Meyer said the board couldn't act on the petition because the electronic signatures could not be verified, and the call to remove Morse conflicted with Iowa law.

"Even if the petition came in front of the board, the board could not fulfill what it's requesting because we have to follow procedures under Iowa Code 279, which provides statutory provisions for termination and procedural safeguards," Meyer said.

Iowa Code 279.8B rules that a petition is valid if signed by at least 10 percent of school district residents who voted in the last school board elections, or at least 500 eligible voters within the district. If valid, the board must place any proposal specified in the petition on the next regular school board meeting agenda, or on the agenda of a board meeting held within 30 days.

A group of parents and community members called “Bettendorf Parents United” began collecting signatures after the board meeting on May 26. Bettendorf Parents United organizers would not disclose the total number of group members.

Janiece Goldsberry has grandchildren in the district. She walked around her neighborhood to get signatures for the petition.

"People are done, they are tired of it. I know people who are selling their houses to leave this district because of what this administration and this board has allowed to happen to our schools," she said during the public forum. "It has to stop now."

The petition cited 60 district staff or administrators leaving their positions since August 2021, calling the number “unacceptable” and stating that the district has suffered greatly since losing qualified and experienced staff due to the “current lack of leadership.”

Board President Rebecca Eastman addressed some of these concerns in a statement before the review was held.

"Public education across the country and world is dealing with increased pressure, scrutiny and criticism. Bettendorf is no exception," Eastman said. "We have and will continue to welcome input from students, staff, parents and community members regarding how we, as a district, can better serve our students, staff and families. We are steadfast in our commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to identify solutions and cultivate stronger relationships."

She said Bettendorf, like other districts in Iowa and across the nation, saw an increase in resignations and retirements and that the majority of staff leaving are moving to other positions or advancements for family and personal reasons.

"Some are making the change due to the intense pressures of working in education," Eastman said, before quoting a July 2022 American Federation of Teachers survey.

"The unprecedented challenges of continuing instruction during a pandemic may have eased, but newly organized book-banning campaigns, political interference, and the latest school shootings are draining more teachers of enthusiasm for their jobs," the survey said.

Eastman also noted that 26 staff members took advantage of an early retirement incentive, compared to only two last year.

"In spite of the perception of some, Bettendorf continues to be a highly desirable district. The majority of our vacancies are filled, and have been filled by highly qualified, experienced and passionate educators while other districts continue to look to fill spots," she said.

The petition also claimed Morse has “completely failed in her legal duties to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff” in the wake of increased student misconduct–which some feel has hindered student achievement and teacher instruction.

Eastman said that staff has been working throughout the summer to update practices and protocols in addition to improving and clarifying district expectations and consequences. She listed additional administrative and security support and adding a district social, emotional and behavioral health coordinator as measures taken to improve student and staff safety at the middle and high schools.

"As our new administrative team prepares for the upcoming school year, they are dedicated to remaining solution-focused and finding opportunities to improve the district for students, families and staff," Eastman said. "Our goal, going into the 2022-2023 school year is to center our work on our district core values of community, integrity, lifelong learning and empowerment."