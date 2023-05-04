The Bettendorf Community School District is seeking feedback on a new high school and middle school bulldog mascot design.
The district proposed three different design concepts and typeface, designed by Rickabaugh Graphics—whose clients range from the University of Iowa and Philadelphia 76ers to Mike Tyson and Coca-Cola.
Bettendorf community members are invited to vote on their preferred concept in a
new survey by Wednesday, May 10. It includes space to leave additional comments and suggestions.
According to the new survey, the rebranding process began with an initial branding survey shared with students, staff, parents and the community this fall. The district also hosted focus groups with staff, community members and students across all grade levels. Rickabaugh used feedback from those discussions to develop the branding concepts.
"Over the years a number of bulldog graphics have been used throughout our high and middle schools," the survey said. "Our most commonly used bulldog graphic is clipart used by many high schools and colleges. We'd like to raise the bar and develop a bulldog that is unique to our district and consistently represents BCSD, determine a typeface for our graphics and have a branding guide for the use of district graphics."
