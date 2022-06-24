Bettendorf Community School Board approves Superintendent Michelle Morse’s contract; parents call for action on school safety issues

The Bettendorf Community School Board has approved renewing Superintendent Michelle Morse’s contract.

The vote was 5-1-1, with Paul Castro in dissent and Micheal Pyevich absent. The vote followed a closed session Thursday for Morse’s evaluation.

Several Bettendorf Community School District parents opposed the renewal of Morse’s contract in wake of behavioral and safety concerns at the middle school.

David Fuglseth is one of the parents. He said that student and staff safety should be the district’s paramount priority.

“Learning can’t happen if students don’t feel safe,” Fuglseth said. “We can talk about all the wonderful things the district is accomplishing, and there are a lot of academic accomplishments, but that doesn’t matter if students and staff members are getting hurt. Those achievements will lessen the more we lose talented teachers and staff members because they don’t want to put up with what’s happening.”

Another parent, Analicia Gomes, cited a series of numbers to support her grievances with the board during the forum. Namely, 10 administrators leaving, 86 district support staff signatures agreeing with parents’ petitioned safety concerns and 1,200 signatures petitioning to remove Morse.

Gomes seconds that safety and security should be the board’s top priority, with legitimate teacher retention and transparency falling next.

“Why are people leaving? I think if exit interviews were more transparent, if nothing else at least with board members, I think it would be eye-opening to see the actual reason why people are leaving and not sugarcoating it as ‘different administrative positions’,” Gomes said.

Gomes referenced a board meeting on May 12, where parents expressed concerns about safety at the middle school, which she said: “fell on deaf ears.”

“Action is not taking place. We’ve had countless opportunities with meetings, we’ve spoken at board meetings and nothing. Nothing has happened,” Gomes said. “We’re tired of excuses. We want action now.”

Several parents pushed for the board to allow parent hall monitors at the schools as a solution to the recent uptick in behavioral and safety issues at the middle school.

Morse shared that the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to update and develop behavior matrices. She also revealed that the middle school is in the process of establishing a Watch D.O.G.S parent volunteer monitor program.

“Parents are always welcome in our schools,” Morse said during the Superintendent’s Report session.

The program is slated to begin at the start of the school year.

Fuglseth said the Watch D.O.G.S. partnership is a huge step in the right direction but that it should have been done earlier.

“We’re very reactive in this district right now,” he said. “What it boils down to, and what we've heard numerous times from teachers from administrators, is that the leadership at the top with the superintendent has no support. It's very hush-hush and ‘let's not talk about the challenges we have,’ so that's why many of us are calling for a change of leadership.”

Bettendorf School Board President Rebecca Eastman is legally unable to respond to direct claims made by individuals at the meeting during the public comment portion, but she is optimistic about all the district has planned.

“The board is excited and looking forward to the upcoming school year with Dr. Morse as our leader,” Eastman said.

Other notable actions held at the meeting included a 2022 Iowa Legislative Review presented by Rep. Gary Mohr, an annual report on Grant Wood’s “Beyond the Bells” program, a review of natural gas pricing options and a brief discussion on the Iowa Association of School Boards’ (IASB) 2022 Legislative Priorities.

The IASD recommended increased supplements and funding for dropout prevention and at-risk students, establishing comprehensive community mental health systems, additional pathways for teacher recruitment and licensure, equitable school funding formulas and reformulating supplemental state aid rates.

The next regular Bettendorf School Board meeting will be held on July 28 at 6 p.m. in the Ray Stensvad Board Room at the Bettendorf District Administration Center.

