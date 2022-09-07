Bettendorf Community School District nears vote on PPEL renewal

Bettendorf Community School District residents will decide next week on the renewal of the district's 10-year Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

PPEL funds building and grounds maintenance, renovations and remodels, technology purchases and other capital improvement projects. The current voter-approved levy will expire in June 2024.

The ballot question will ask residents to decide on continuing a levy that would not exceed $1.34 for the 10 years following July 1, 2024. If approved, the levy would not increase current district property taxes.

“Our community's continued support of the voter-approved PPEL has been a tremendous asset in supporting student learning,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said in district press release. “The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy is key in providing the money to adapt and renovate our facilities, fund buses, and support technology for students and teachers.”

In the past, major projects like the high school's performing arts center, library remodel and Herbert Hoover's secure entrance were funded by PPEL and the penny sales tax (SAVE).

If residents don’t approve the PPEL, the $1.34 levy expires, and projects using PPEL funds stop.

Brietta Collier, the district's director of finance and business services, hopes voters know two important things about PPEL funding:

"One, that it's not anything new. We've had PPEL in one form or another since 1975," she said. "I think the other piece is just knowing how much it does for our district. We use the PPEL dollars to fund our technology, vehicles and some of those refresh projects that we do in our buildings. We allocate roughly a $1 million each year to our technology department and $1 million to our operations department."

Collier noted that the district is a one-to-one district, meaning one device for every student.

"That technology provides that competitive 21st-century learning environment that is an expectation in our community," she said.

The district is estimated to receive roughly $2.9 million for the current school year through PPEL. Collier said $2 million is already spoken for through the technology and operations department, but the remainder of PPEL dollars will go to projects in the district's developing overall master plan.

All residents within the district's boundary lines are able to vote on the PPEL renewal. Early voting is is open through Sept. 12 at the Scott County Auditors Office, located at 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Voting on election day runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at either St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St. in Bettendorf. Or, at QC Area Realtors on 1900 State St. in Bettendorf.