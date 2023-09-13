Chrissy Block, an art teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Bettendorf, won a statewide 2023-24 Outstanding Elementary Art Educator of the Year Award.
Presented annually by the non-profit
Art Educators of Iowa (AEI), the award recognizes art educators across the state who demonstrate, "stellar dedication" to teaching art to Iowa children. Block is in her fourteenth year at Neil Armstrong.
Chrissy Block
Contributed
"As a leading art educator in the state of Iowa, Block’s role is dedicated to helping students explore their own creative journeys while exposing them to a variety of art materials and art adventures," the district said in an announcement.
During her tenure, Block has worked to develop a K-5 curriculum aligned with
National Core Art Standards that includes a variety of art methods.
"She strives to expose her students to many art connections, visual art forms, and mediums while scaffolding vocabulary and the elements of art," the announcement said.
Work by Block's students is frequently featured in outlets like
Artsonia and the Figge Art Museum. Over the summer, her own work was included in the Figge's " Beyond the Classroom" exhibition.
Block has also contributed to several community art events, such as "Paint the Lot" at the
Family Museum in Bettendorf and Quad City Arts’ "Chalk Art Fests," alongside commissioned chalk projects and painted murals. She volunteers at her children's school and is pursing a master's degree.
“Chrissy is truly one of the best teachers I have had the pleasure to work with, and I’m so proud to call her colleague and friend," said Meghan Purcell, an art teacher at Herbert Hoover and Mark Twain Elementary Schools in Bettendorf.
A peek into Herbert Hoover Elementary School's first day of school
Students gather for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Amira and Amari White arrive for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
A parent takes students' photos before the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Killian Devault and Liam Kropf arrive for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Emelia Briggs waves to passerby before the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Urijah Arrington, a student at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf, holds hands with special education teacher Mrs. Meyermann after getting off the bus for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Kyler Zumbrock and Killian Coolidge arrive for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Axel Patera hugs family members before leaving for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Acelynn MacDonald and Madilynn Hawley, students at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf, file out of the bus for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Herbert Hoover Elementary School teachers Mrs. Laver and Ms. Bengtson greet Kenneth Magadan on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Anthony Munoz, a second-grader at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf, puts two thumbs up for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Eleanor Walters, a second-grader at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf, waves to teachers while gathering in the gymnasium for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Fourth-grade students at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf leave the gymnasium for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Landyn McNeil-Goetz, Creighton Wikan and Emelia Hovey, fifth-graders at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf, strike a fun pose for before the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse greets students at Herbert Hoover Elementary School before they embark on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Third-grade students at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf leave the gymnasium for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Kory Esbaum, principal of Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf, speaks to students in the gymnasium before dismissing for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Third-grade students in Ms. Olson's class at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf line up for instructions during the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Third-grade students in Mrs. Moorehead's class at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf listen to instructions during the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Olivia Allen
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.