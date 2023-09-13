Chrissy Block, an art teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Bettendorf, won a statewide 2023-24 Outstanding Elementary Art Educator of the Year Award.

Presented annually by the non-profit Art Educators of Iowa (AEI), the award recognizes art educators across the state who demonstrate, "stellar dedication" to teaching art to Iowa children. Block is in her fourteenth year at Neil Armstrong.

"As a leading art educator in the state of Iowa, Block’s role is dedicated to helping students explore their own creative journeys while exposing them to a variety of art materials and art adventures," the district said in an announcement.

During her tenure, Block has worked to develop a K-5 curriculum aligned with National Core Art Standards that includes a variety of art methods.

"She strives to expose her students to many art connections, visual art forms, and mediums while scaffolding vocabulary and the elements of art," the announcement said.

Work by Block's students is frequently featured in outlets like Artsonia and the Figge Art Museum. Over the summer, her own work was included in the Figge's "Beyond the Classroom" exhibition.

Block has also contributed to several community art events, such as "Paint the Lot" at the Family Museum in Bettendorf and Quad City Arts’ "Chalk Art Fests," alongside commissioned chalk projects and painted murals. She volunteers at her children's school and is pursing a master's degree.

“Chrissy is truly one of the best teachers I have had the pleasure to work with, and I’m so proud to call her colleague and friend," said Meghan Purcell, an art teacher at Herbert Hoover and Mark Twain Elementary Schools in Bettendorf.

