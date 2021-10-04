Bettendorf French teacher hopes to share love of language with her students

The Bettendorf High School students were learning how to talk to each other all over again.
The topic was their neighborhood, its people and favorite places in town. It was classic small talk — you could easily imagine them switching to the weather next — and they also worked at reacting to the statements their partner made. The trick was doing it all in French.
It was all practice. The test would be later in the week.
Their teacher, Sheila Piasecki, 36, and a Bettendorf native, told the teens that one way to excel on test day was to add as much detail as they could.
“The more you showcase, the better,” she said.
Piasecki moved among her students, listening to the mingled conversations, adjusting the students' usage as needed as they learned new ways to use the letters and sounds they’d known their whole lives.
Her corrections were gentle and firm, her praise equally so, as she guided the students through that and several other lessons.
Piasecki was recently chosen to be the Iowa World Language Association Educator of the Year, according to the Bettendorf Community School District.
“The state award is given to the individual who exemplifies the best in teaching at his/her particular level and who has provided outstanding service to the profession in the state of Iowa and to the IWLA,” according to the IWLA.
Piasecki became interested in French while a middle school student at Bettendorf.
“I love the way the language sounds — I think that’s what attracted me to the language in the first place,” Piasecki said. “It’s a beautiful-sounding language.”
Her interest continued into high school.
“I learned in this same classroom,” Piasecki said.
She said learning French has taught her more about English. Many French words appear in English and she loves finding the connections between her native and adopted tongues.
“I love the doors it opens for me to learn about other cultures,” she said.
For example, writing and shows aimed at a French audience are open to her. She said she also likes how orderly French is.
“It’s very clear and precise and logical in its structure,” Piasecki said.
In college, she further studied French and how to teach it. As she was finishing up her degree, one of her Bettendorf language teachers retired. Piasecki took the opportunity and has been teaching in Bettendorf now for 13 years.
“It was never my plan to teach here, but it worked out really well and I’m happy it did,” Piasecki said.
For her students who stick with French, she hopes they will be able to apply it in their careers in a rewarding and lucrative way, Piasecki said. She hopes all of her students, whether they keep studying French or not, take with them a curiosity and openness about other languages.
“Obviously it would be great if they continue with French," she said, "but just learning about other cultures of the world and other languages is wonderful.”