Bettendorf gets update on the state of its school district

The Bettendorf Community School District’s superintendent gave an overview Monday night of the district’s strengths, challenges and upcoming projects during her first state of the district address.
District Superintendent Michelle Morse gave the address at Grant Wood Elementary. The address was held during a combined event which included the Community Information Fair. The fair had more than 30 tables where people could learn more about different district programs, organizations like the United Way and other resources available to students and their families.
“So our goal tonight is to share with you the story of our district,” Morse said during the address.
These are some of the highlights presented by Morse during the address or through the accompanying slide show.
- The district has about 4,600 students in all grades, including 1,500 at the high school and 1,100 at the middle school. Total enrollment of students served has been more or less steady around that number for the last 10 school years. The lowest enrollment in that period was 4,487 and the highest, 4,727.
- The district’s student body is becoming more diverse. In 1996, 92% of the student body identified as white. Now about 76% identify as white. The next two largest groups are Hispanic, 10% and Black, 9%.
- The graduation rate in the 2020-2021 school year was more than 96%. During the last few years, it has mostly been over 93% though at one point, it reached almost 95%. Statewide, the rate hovers between 91% and 92%.
- The district has 702 employees, including 108 who graduated from the district. There are 332 teachers and 123 paraeducators.
- The district’s general fund, which is its primary operational fund, comprises about 71% of the district’s revenue and is tied to about 74% of its expenditures.
- There is about $53 million in revenue in the general fund this school year, with most — 51% — coming from state aid. The next largest chunk, property taxes, comprises about 31%, with the rest, about 18%, coming from tuition, federal money, and other state and local sources.
- General fund expenditures are almost $54 million, with the bulk of them, about 81% total, comprising employee salaries and benefits.
- The district is implementing or planning to implement new reading, math and science curricula at the elementary level or younger.
- Bettendorf High School students are the most numerous participants in Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ dual credit programs. There are 294 students enrolled. The district recently expanded its dual credit health sciences offerings with a Certified Nursing Assistant program.
- The district is implementing the Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS) framework on its campuses. (PBIS is designed to create safe, positive, predictable spaces in which students can learn and to provide them with assistance both in academics and in developing their social and emotional behavior.)
- The district is working toward every student from its preschool through the fifth grade having a Chromebook or other device by the 2022-2023 school year or sooner.
- The district is working to increase the pool of qualified teachers, including by developing a program through which its paraeducators can pursue a teaching degree.
- Upcoming capital efforts include upgrading the heating, cooling and ventilation systems at Neil Armstrong Elementary School and developing a new facilities plan.
- The district is also developing a new strategic plan, and planning to update its website and social media presence.
The district’s greatest strength is its staff, Morse said after the address. They daily commit themselves to individualizing their instruction for all of their students.
“Not just the academics, but the social, emotional and mental health of all of our students,” Morse said.
The district’s greatest challenge is continuing to make sure it stays focused on what data is telling it about the students so that work can continue.
“So that we can see our students continue to grow after some of the disruptions that they’ve experienced over the last two years,” she said.
Another challenge is maintaining staffing.
“With just routine illnesses and the pandemic," Morse said, "just making sure that we continue to have a robust sub (substitute) pool so that we can keep our doors open every day."