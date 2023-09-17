Students at Bettendorf High School traded their textbooks and pencils for gardening gloves and shovels for class on Friday.

During second block, the Environmental Science 111 class joined local conservationists and other volunteers at Devils Glen Park to turn an old playground site into a habitat for the rusty patched bumble bee — a federally listed endangered species.

"The most interesting part about this is probably realizing how much we all can do to work towards a better future for everybody," said freshman Tatum Miller.

Her peer, sophomore Jonathan Isaacson echoed these sentiments.

"It feels really good to actually do something to help some species in our community," he said.

Leading the group was science teacher Spenser Mesick, who said this "field trip" experience sprung from his master's degree capstone research.

"I discovered the rusty patched bumble bee was photographed here (Devils Glen), I believe just two summers ago," he said. "That raised a lot of alarm bells for me, because a 'federally listed' endangered species means it went through a lot of checks and balances (to be listed)."

It also means the species could go extinct, Mesick said, so he consulted with Jason Manfull, park maintenance supervisor for the city of Bettendorf.

Through these discussions, the two decided to fill a former playground site at Devils Glen Park with an assortment of native plant species.

"I jumped on that," Mesick said. "Anytime I can bring my students outside and get hands-on experience on something they can come back and see later on in life, that makes me excited as a teacher."

These kinds of non-traditional classroom experiences tend to stick with students, he added, and students agree.

"It really gives you more insight, instead of just reading from a textbook," Miller said. "It makes you kind of understand and realize the bigger picture of what's actually going on."

Another plus? It's not particularly hard work, either.

"Anybody can help," Isaacson said. "You could bring even, like, elementary schoolers to help do this (planting)."

Aside from providing a habitat for rusty patched bumble bees, this area will also serve as an educational site — equipped with signage about bee and plant species, seasonal pollination, bee safety and regional ecology.

"We want to accentuate some of those little, cool things," Manfull said of the bee species' presence in Bettendorf. "Which we can build upon and educate our citizens with."

"Everyone wants to be more environmentally conscious," he added. "So we're just trying to bring some of those things to light."

As the city continues developing this site, Manfull hopes to continue partnering with the high school.

"Even if this is just a small piece of land in the Quad-Cities, it's amazing to see so many people come together for the greater good," Miller said.

Mesick agrees, as community-building is an important part of his students' education.

"Because you never know where these connections are going to take us next as a community," he said, adding this work may cause others to be more conscious of how to support endangered species. "Then, it's just a ripple effect after that."

Mesick thanked Manfull for allowing his class to help with the project, along with volunteers.