The Bettendorf High School National Honor Society will host its first blood drive of the 2023-24 year on Tuesday.

Partnering with ImpactLife, the blood drive will take place at the high school, 3333 18th St. in Bettendorf, in the student commons area.

The event is open to the public, and all students ages 16 and older are also invited to donate. Sixteen-year-old students planning to donate will need to bring a parent permission slip from Student Services to the drive.

By donating to the blood drive, individuals can save up to three lives within the Quad-Cities community.

To schedule your donation, sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/5n6hrk2h.