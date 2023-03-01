Bettendorf High School students are among many participating in a statewide walkout Wednesday in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ youth and students.

The "We Say Gay" walkout was spearheaded by the Iowa Queer Student Alliance (IQSA), a youth political group that aims to fight back against what it considers harmful LGBTQ+ legislation. Bettendorf's walkout will take place at 12:30 p.m.

"During this legislative session, we have seen countless bills being introduced that are attacking queer youth in Iowa," according to a Feb. 20 IQSA Instagram post, the group's primary promotion method. "There have been 15 pieces of legislation at least introduced this session that target LGBTQ+ students in Iowa."

The measures have passed through committees and are eligible for debate. On Tuesday, both chambers of the Iowa statehouse considered bills that would ban transgender students from using school bathrooms for the gender with which they identify and limit gender-affirming care.

To some, like 16-year-old Bettendorf junior Binx Hilton, the function of many bills in question are unnecessary.

"There's no K-12 curriculum surrounding it (LGBTQ+ community)," he said. "It can be mentioned and talked about, and definitely should be, but they're not going to be like, 'All right kids, here's the queer unit.'"

Still, Hilton thinks any bill banning LGBTQ-related instruction or classroom content does a disservice to all students' education.

"If there's a gay couple in a picture book and a kid asks, 'Why is there two dads?' A teacher should have every right to explain that two boys (or two girls) can be in love, too, and that's the end of that. Kids understand a lot more than we give them credit for," he said. "I think there's a lot of misinformation and negative connotations to the LGBTQ+ community among high, middle and late elementary-schoolers, just because they don't have the education to build the skills needed to navigate that stuff."

As a transgender student, Hilton also thinks the bills would make LGBTQ+ students feel less safe at school.

"It makes me feel so much more comfortable in a teacher's classroom when I see things like introduction forms that have your name and pronouns, or those little stickers that say 'This is a safe space,' " he said. "There's always a little bit of anxiety for queer, especially transgender people, that something is going to happen to embarrass me or something discriminatory is going to happen."

Several Iowa GOP leaders and others who support the LGBTQ-related bills say discussions on gender identity and sexuality should be up to parents, not schools. A local group, Bettendorf Parents United, also has expressed support for the legislation and related ideology.

Hilton disagrees, saying some young people have disapproving or harmful parents, and others may not be ready to come out to their parents yet. To him, the measures could put transgender students into a "deeper hold of solitude."

"... Where they look for other outlets of validation, which can lead to much more dangerous things, like pornography, online chat rooms with strangers, grooming; all these things are direct outcomes of kids not having the support they need through their process of exploration," he said. "People have to understand that, teenagers especially, will explore. I would not have survived if I had grown up in an environment where I didn't have the ability to explore."

According to 2019 Trevor Project study, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult in their life were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year.

"Regardless if you support transgender people or not, the statistics are there that people will die and will suffer (if the bills pass)," Hilton said. "There are undeniable consequences to legislation like this."

More than 100 Bettendorf school district parents signed a letter in support of LGBTQ+ students, read by Stephanie Bauswell at the Feb. 23 school board meeting.

Other Iowa schools walking out Wednesday include Johnston, Ankeny, Valley, Iowa City, Valley South Woods, Urbandale, Fort Dodge, Storm Lake, East High, Central Academy, Waukee and Marion.

