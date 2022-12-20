Bettendorf master plan includes middle-school expansion for $66M

The Bettendorf school board approved moving forward with its proposed 10-year facilities master plan, which will involve significant renovations and expansions to the middle school and other updates across the district.

This comes as the neighboring Davenport district recently made significant strides to its long-range facilities plan, though Bettendorf is not considering school closures. Davenport plans to close three elementary schools.

After months of planning by district leadership, consultant OPN Architects and the Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC), Monday's board discussion and vote gave the go-ahead for a phased-modernization plan at the middle school and several improvements to the high school, Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton elementary schools

The middle-school modernization totals $66,200,00 in project costs. At least one member of the advisory committee said she objects to the level of spending. Additional reporting on views and opinions of the plan will be forthcoming.

Under the plan approved this week, the first phase will result in a new classroom pod, cafeteria space and gymnasium additions; the district also could re-purpose the old cafeteria space. Phase one also includes updates to the science room.

Phase two would reconstruct centralized classroom pods and the media center, and phase three would renovate remaining classroom pods.

The middle-school modernization plan also proposes a new 400-meter track with a center field for school and community use and aims to expand hallway space to be more conducive to student traffic.

Improvements to the high school include:

Removing the band and choir room's tiered floors to comply with accessibility standards

Renovating the old auditorium stage into an instrumental classroom and its seating space into additional classrooms

An auxiliary gym addition

Additions and renovations to the strength and conditioning, wrestling and locker room spaces

Repurposing old locker-room space to support Careers in Technical Education programs

Improvements to Herbert Hoover include:

Converting classroom wings to create collaborative areas

A new, regulation-sized gym addition

Re-purposing the existing gym into a media center

Reconfiguring and expanding the commons area for focused education support

Improvements to Paul Norton include:

Classroom additions

Reconfiguring music classrooms to comply with accessibility standards

A new, regulation-sized gym addition

Expanding the commons area to support collaboration

The entire 10-year plan projects a cost of roughly $98.5 million to address district needs, surpassing available resources. The middle school modernization would require a general obligation (GO) bond referendum to complete.

The public vote on the GO bond requires 60%-plus-one majority and could yield between $66.6 million and $100 million dollars.

The district needs 25% of voters from its last election — 1,039 — to petition in support of the GO bond to the county auditor's office by Jan. 20 in order to proceed to a special election on March 7.

"If the board approves that (election) in January, we would definitely get out in our community and present information on why the bond is necessary, what enhancements or renovations we'd be doing and how their support would help ensure our facilities are what our students need to keep learning rigorously but also have access to rich extracurricular and athletics," superintendent Dr. Michell Morse said.

The district hosted a "Community Listening & Learning Forum" at the middle school last Monday, inviting the public to hear about the 10-year facilities plan. The event included tours of the school, followed by a "presentation and engagement" for attendees to learn, ask questions and offer feedback.

"As we got feedback from the community that came in last Monday, probably 98% said they would support a bond," Dr. Morse said. "As I've talked informally with families and different community members, they're all in agreement that the middle school needs support, and they recognize that district resources alone aren't enough to fund the work that needs to be done."

Curt Pratt, the district's director of operations, said 30-or-so community members attended the forum.

"People were able to ask questions as part of the presentation, but they received a handout at the first presentation and then were able to jot notes down," he said. "At the end, we put them in the library and asked them to answer four questions. First was 'What was the most important part of the facilities master plan?' according to them, and 'What was the least important part?' was the second question … The third question was, 'Was there anything you were expecting to see that you didn't?' and then the fourth question was 'Would you support a property tax increase to fund these projects?'"

Dr. Morse and Pratt intend to hold similar community events moving forward, though they haven't identified a schedule and what future forums will entail.

Dr. Morse said she is optimistic about continuing to move the plan forward.

"They've (taxpayers) always been generous to support the district in ensuring that students have environments that are safe, welcoming and up-to-date so the kids have great spaces to learn," she said.

If the proposed GO bond passes, the district will combine it with SAVE penny sales tax to fund the entire 10-year plan.

The process

The district began the planning with OPN last May, conducting physical site assessments to all district buildings over the summer. In September, they began "educational assessments" with building administrators, discussing how each building space worked and inquiring about potential changes and what the space may lack.

Also in September, the district solicited community members to be on the FAC

"Approximately 30 individuals were selected (for the committee), a great cross-section of parents, community members who don't have children in our facilities, former grads, grandparents of students and staff," Dr. Morse said. "Great representation from elementary, middle and high school on that committee."

On Oct. 3, the FAC began meeting roughly every two weeks to identify the highest district facility needs.

Committee members analyzed and discussed information gathered by OPN and administrators regarding existing building conditions, space utilization, code compliance, building systems and educational support. They also participated in a priority survey to determine the district's highest needs and drive master planning proposals.

Survey results showed the middle school building as the highest priority overall, also identifying improvements to the high school's fine arts, activities and Careers in Technical Education spaces.

