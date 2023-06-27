Honors English students at Bettendorf Middle School showcased their historical prowess at the national level this year while sharpening valuable skills along the way.
Bettendorf Middle School's National History Day (NHD) program had 21 projects qualify for the Iowa State Contest in Des Moines, where 12 landed as finalists.
Six of these projects — created by nine students — were selected for the National Contest last week in Washington, D.C.
At the national contest, two projects placed in the top 10 in the "Junior Group Exhibit" category, and other projects finished among the top 20, 30 and 50 overall.
"It was a huge relief, after all our hard work," outgoing eighth-grader Hadley Appel said. "It was nice to see it all appreciated."
Appel and Addison Woelfel, another outgoing eighth-grader, were two of three whose exhibit, “The Apgar Score: Advancing the Frontier of Neonatal Medicine,” finished second at the national contest.
The "Apgar Score" is a quick method doctors use to evaluate newborn health one and five minutes after birth and in response to resuscitation.
The project was also one of 48 showcased in the Smithsonian National American History Museum — a goal that made attention to detail necessary.
"We spent nine months on it," Woelfel said. "We redid it twice, our whole board."
Following a different theme each year, students choose projects from the following formats: group or individual exhibits, documentaries, websites and exhibits; or a paper, each with its own rules and limitations.
The 2023 theme was "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas."
Judges leave feedback on suggested improvements at each contest leading up to the national stage, so students can modify their projects in the meantime.
"It almost didn't seem real," outgoing eighth-grader Kaylie Husser said of her NHD experience.
Her group exhibit, “Margaret Sanger’s Planned Parenthood: A Frontier in Women's Healthcare,” finished eighth nationwide.
For many in Bettendorf's NHD program, educating others was particularly rewarding.
"Researching everything — and then, being able to share that with someone, so they now know about your event or project — was kind of awesome," outgoing eighth-grader Ishika Motwani said. "Our teachers have constantly supported and guided us throughout the NHD process, while keeping it fun and engaging. I will really miss them next year."
Her project was a documentary film on the impact of planned obsolescence — intentionally designing products to become outdated or faulty after a certain time period — on consumerism and the economy.
Like consumer economics, many NHD students' project topics are relevant to common topics, though others are less well-known.
"When anyone would come up and ask us (about the Apgar Score), they had no idea that this was such an important thing in neonatal medicine," Appel said.
"It (Apgar Score) still continues to save lives," Woelfel added. "I think that's the important part."
Stephen Schwartz also noted his project topic's real-life impact, having made a website about the Ponseti Method, the first non-surgical treatment for clubfoot.
"Clubfoot is one of the most common foot deformities," he said. "I think a lot of people don't know how the Ponseti Method allows children all around the world to have a normal life, without any walking problems."
Another documentary filmmaker, outgoing eighth-grader Lucy Wolf, focused on Ohio's Cuyahoga River fires.
To her, the NHD contests are an opportunity to share, "hidden stories."
"The Cuyahoga River fires were such a huge event to the people that knew about them and were really catastrophic," Wolf said. "But the 'world' didn't know until later, so it's just interesting that there are so many important things that happen, that nobody knows about until like, years later."
Aside from digging deep into historical topics to educate themselves and others, students develop several valuable skills along the way — research skills, public speaking goal-setting, problem solving, time management, discipline and communication were all cited as key takeaways among NHD competitors.
"I'm not good with public speaking, so my district interview was really tough," Schwartz said. "But, I overcame that, and it was really good. … I think I learned to experiment with my project and the things I do because there was a lot of trial-and-error."
Experiences like the D.C. trip stand out, too.
"I had so much fun there. You meet so many people, from all around the world," Appel said. "It's just cool to see everyone else's projects and appreciate all their hard work."
Participants trade buttons at the national event, encouraging fellowship.
"Everyone is super friendly and wants the best for each other, even though you're competing," Motwani said. "Like, I made a friend from Hawaii, so that was awesome."
Wolf also enjoyed growing closer to her Bettendorf peers.
"Even if we didn't know each other that well (before), now we're like a little community," she said. "We all share this thing that we got to go to and worked hard for, so it's nice to know each other better now."
Though the projects require a lot of time, work and stress, Wolf said, it helps to "connect with your topic."
"You look forward to learning more about this thing (project) that you care about and want others to care about," Motwani said. "It just makes the whole project a lot more enjoyable."
Since spending nine months on a single NHD project can be a stressful, lofty endeavor, students advise to break it into smaller, incremental tasks and avoid procrastinating.
"Also, just not stressing out at the competitions," Husser said. "Before the interviews, I was telling myself, 'We made it here, it doesn't really matter what happens after this.' "
While NHD projects are a requirement for the honors English curriculum for all grades, competing is optional. But for many, it's worth it.
"I think the hard work pays off. It's such an awesome experience," Appel said. "There's just a lot you can benefit from, and it's really cool. You can be creative with it, and show part of you."
For those who put in the work and don't compete, Woelfel urges to give it a try.
"You don't know how far you could go," she said.
Other Bettendorf Middle School students who competed were Kailin Stiles-Pena, who worked with Appel and Woelfel; Gabrielle Wischmann, who worked with Husser; and solo participants Jackson Neighbor and Truman Brooks.