Bettendorf Middle School teachers reflect on NHD success

Faculty advisors for Bettendorf Middle School's National History Day program say they play a solely a supporting role for the student-led projects.

"The great thing about NHD is when we teach social studies, it's very on-the-surface," said sixth-grade social studies teacher and advisor Deb Crocker. "NHD allows them to go deeper into a topic that they're interested in, and they have a lot of choice with what to do and how they do it … The kids that are involved are so great, that you want to spend the time with them and work with them."

Bettendorf Middle School teacher-librarianDeb Temperly launched the program as an after school club in 2015, where it was later merged with the school's honors language arts curriculum.

"I think we have a very large program and it's been successful," she said. "We've grown something good here."

She said this year marked the first in-person contests since 2019, also touting the highest number of students competing at the district competition level in program history.

"There are a lot of kids, but we have a lot of help. There are a lot of teachers that volunteer their time," Temperly said. "We do it because we know its important, and the skills that the kids get from it, I think, are invaluable."

Parents and the school district provide constant support to the NHD program, Temperly said, both with transportation and finances.

Still, increased student participation comes with a price.

"One thing we really have to focus on now, being back, is the fundraising," Crocker said. "Because it is costly, so that coordination too, that's a big undertaking."

Partnering with local businesses, selling t-shirts and hosting an in-house NHD exhibit are some fundraising ideas advisors said they'll explore moving forward.

Despite juggling their individual curriculums, fundraising and coordinating with students and families to sustain the NHD program, some advisors cite relationship-building as their return-on-investment.

"You really, really get to know those kids. I mean, they're like your children after a year of working together," Temperly said. "I still hear from high school kids."

"They can always teach us something new," added Kym Daurer, another advisor and sixth-grade social studies teacher.

Case in point, she's had NHD students rehearse their individual or small group project performances to her own classes, while Crocker said she's shown students NHD documentaries.

Of the available NHD project formats, advisors said more students chose small group performances compared to past years, but that the exhibits remain the most popular option. On the other hand, the research paper remains the least sought-after project.

Along with fostering her own student-to-teacher relationships, Daurer has seen relationships blossom between her students through NHD.

"They get to build good friendships and people that they can depend on," she said. "And, their research and writing skills are really important for them in the future, and they do a good job with that."

Participating in NHD contests can also be an attractive resume-booster down the road, Temperly said.

"Having something like National History Day on your application is a bonus and speaks volumes," she said, citing a National NHD contest keynote speaker who echoed the same sentiments.

Temperly wished to thank other NHD advisors — including Emily Pendleton, Kelly Turner, Kaitlin Burke, Sue Owen and Connie Jeschke — and other involved staff or community members for their support.