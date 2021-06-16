Bettendorf Middle School selects new principal

Bettendorf Middle School announced Tuesday it has selected Alan Hartley as its new principal, pending board approval.

Hartley will replace Lisa Reid, who is scheduled to leave her position on June 30.

Hartley comes to Bettendorf after serving the same role the past two years at Williams Intermediate in Davenport. He has also previously served as principal at Keystone Academy and Hayes Elementary.

Hartley began his career in 2011 as a special education teacher in the Durant Community School School District, where he also served as athletic director from 2012-15 and director of special education from 2014-15.

Hartley holds a bachelor's degree in learning and behavior disorders from Murray State University in Kentucky as well as a masters in education administration from St. Ambrose University and an advanced studies certificate in superintendency from the University of Northern Iowa.

