Bettendorf parents to decide what to do about trip

After the pandemic forced Bettendorf to cancel a school trip, the district is reaching out to parents about what should be done about it.

The Issue: The Bettendorf High School music department was scheduled to take a trip to New York City over spring break. Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug canceled the trip after consulting with the Scott County Health Department out of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. New York City has been the epicenter of the virus in the United States.

Spelhaug said the district was a conduit between individuals who paid for the trip and Tri-State Travel, the agency that organized the trip. The responsibility clause stated that in the case of cancellation, refunds would not be provided. Tri-State is pushing for the reschedule option, Spelhaug said.

Conversation: There are two options: To postpone and reschedule the trip or to cancel and earn a partial refund. The tour company said there would be no refunds until they had refunds from vendors, Spelhaug said. It’s estimated that between 30% and 50% of the full amount could be refunded.

“I am not in favor of the option of rescheduling,” Director Becca Eastman said, adding that no one knows what travel will look like next spring break.