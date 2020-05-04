Bettendorf parents to decide what to do about trip

After the pandemic forced Bettendorf to cancel a school trip, the district is reaching out to parents about what should be done about it.
The Issue: The Bettendorf High School music department was scheduled to take a trip to New York City over spring break. Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug canceled the trip after consulting with the Scott County Health Department out of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. New York City has been the epicenter of the virus in the United States.
Spelhaug said the district was a conduit between individuals who paid for the trip and Tri-State Travel, the agency that organized the trip. The responsibility clause stated that in the case of cancellation, refunds would not be provided. Tri-State is pushing for the reschedule option, Spelhaug said.
Conversation: There are two options: To postpone and reschedule the trip or to cancel and earn a partial refund. The tour company said there would be no refunds until they had refunds from vendors, Spelhaug said. It’s estimated that between 30% and 50% of the full amount could be refunded.
“I am not in favor of the option of rescheduling,” Director Becca Eastman said, adding that no one knows what travel will look like next spring break.
Ultimately, Spelhaug said it wasn’t a board decision but one that needed to be made by the parents of the 170 students set to go on the trip. He said it had to be a group decision — either everyone reschedules or everyone gets a partial refund.
“As a district, we need to look at the liability to our staff, our students, the chaperones and the taxpayers, and probably remove ourselves from this process entirely,” Vice President Andrew Champion said. “That’s my biggest concern.”
Several board members agreed that, in the future, they should examine the district’s role in trips like this one.
The board said they’d support what the parents elected to do.
Next Steps: It’s ultimately up to the parents to decide which route they’d rather go. Spelhaug said he’d begin to reach out to them.
With the board’s consensus, Spelhaug said he’d reach out to Lane and Waterman, the district’s lawyer firm to get a sense of whether they could help parents push for a better refund “on a limited basis,” if that’s the option they preferred.
As far as using district money to talk to a lawyer, Director Paul Castro questioned what auditors would say. Director of Finance Brietta Collier said there was some question at the state level as to what money could be used for what, since many districts were confronting this problem.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!