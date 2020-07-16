Bettendorf, PV release return-to-school plans

The third option would be strictly online learning. Student work and participation will be required and graded. Training and support will be provided to parents to assist with the remote learning model.

Pleasant Valley School District

Superintendent Brian Strusz released the district's plan, telling parents in an email that it was designed with the goal for students to physically return to classrooms Aug. 24.

"While this learning model is our goal, if the health and safety needs of students and staff cannot be met through the onsite learning model, we will look to implement a hybrid or online learning model," Strusz said, adding that the district will announce its final plan July 31.

If students return on site, they will be asked to wear face masks, along with teachers and staff. Students who are unable to wear a face mask all day will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. The district also is asking students to begin wearing face masks now to minimize the spread of infection in preparation for the start of the school year.

If a hybrid learning model of alternating days is chosen, siblings will attend on the same days. Bus transportation will be provided, but students will have assigned seating and must have their own individual seats to allow for social distancing.