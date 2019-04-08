Even with a $0.90 decrease per $1,000 taxable valuation, Bettendorf School District residents likely won’t see a drastic drop in their levy for the next year.
The Bettendorf School Board approved a levy rate of $13.06 per $1,000 taxable valuation for 2019-2020 at its April 1 board meeting, down from the 2018-2019 rate of $13.96, but with some property assessments within the district rising, residents won’t necessarily be paying less.
The budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 requires $101,560,808 -- $19,695,922 of those dollars are budgeted from taxes levied on property, compared to $19,408,257 in 2018, and an estimated $20,276,098 for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. That an 0.7 percent increase in levy revenue since 2018.
“Most of that comes through state numbers, to begin with,” Superintendent Mike Raso said. “We have some control depending on year. One of the levers we have is state reserve, which we weren’t able to do this year.”