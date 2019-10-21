The Bettendorf School Board voted unanimously in front of a packed crowd at Thursday's board meeting to receive and place on file a recommendation to terminate a district teacher.
The teacher and specific complaint were not disclosed at the meeting. The teacher is on paid administrative leave.
For the second straight meeting, supporters of the teacher attended the meeting and dressed in red to show support. They also attended the Oct. 7 board meeting.
In voting for the recommendation, board members expressed a desire to make sure it’s the board that acts on possible termination rather than Human Resources, which would have had that responsibility if the motion had failed.
“I believe that this gets it to the next step,” Director Steve Geifman said. “This gives us that control, and then (we get) all of the information, and we hear from both sides, and we’re the one that makes the decision on the future.”
The motion, as clarified in discussions by the board, is non-binding in terms of which way the board may vote. “If there were to be approval, action on this item tonight does not commit us to acknowledging wrongful action, nor does it commit us to acknowledging there wasn’t,” Board President Adam Holland said. “This is simply to move the process forward. Nothing more, nothing less.”
The board is the only authority that may terminate a teacher, school district attorney Wendy Meyer said. The statute that dictates termination of a teacher begins with notice provided to the teacher, who then has the ability to ask for a hearing. The hearing, which was asked for in this case, must be held between 20 and 40 calendar days after the request.
The request for a hearing came on October 8, so the hearing must be held between October 28 and November 17 on a date agreed to by the administration, board and the teacher. A decision does not have to be made on that date, Meyer said in response to a question by Board Director Richard Lynch.
One wrinkle, Lynch noted, was that the school board election is set to be held with a new board to be sworn in on November 18. “What if there’s a hearing and [there’s] no action on the 17th and then there’s a whole new board?” he asked.
You have free articles remaining.
Meyer said it's preferred that just one board handles it. “If you hear the information, then we prefer you’re the board that handles it,” she said. “So there’s two ways to handle it. Either we make sure that’s done before this board composition changes or the hearing can be postponed until a new board is seated.”
Lynch then advocated a hearing be held next Monday on October 28, to applause from the crowd. Superintendent Mike Raso said he would hear from representatives of the teacher when they would be ready.
"So the district is ready to proceed?" Board Director Gordon Staley said, to which Raso said no.
“So the district is not ready to proceed," Staley said to laughter from the crowd. "So how can we be not ready to proceed if you’re ready to make a recommendation on termination?"
Meyer said the district is still working out details about who will represent the district in the hearing. Meyer would be sitting on the board as an advisor to the district, while two other attorneys would represent the teacher and administration.
Pyevich asked if there was an ethical concern that Meyer had been involved in drawing up the recommendation and then advising the board. Meyer responded by saying her role would be to offer advice on how the process works, how to let in evidence and how to run the hearing. “It’s not to offer an opinion — it’s to advise the board.”
After the meeting, Bettendorf Education Association president Mary Heeringa said giving power to the board for the final decision is better than leaving it to HR or to central administration.
“It’ll give closure to the situation, and I know that the teacher is looking forward to being able to share their side of things that happened and being able to have this come to an end,” she said. “This has been going on for almost two months at this point, from the initial investigation until now. It’s been a long time and it has taken a major toll on this teacher — a teacher who has a stellar record, has been with this district for a long time and is a very well-respected teacher.”