Bettendorf school board approves GO bond election toward facility upgrades

  • Updated
  • 0
020720-qc-nws-bettsup-003

Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Michelle Meredith Morse 

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

The Bettendorf School Board Thursday voted to hold a general obligation (BO) bond referendum in March for $69.25 million in middle school and high school upgrades.

If the Tuesday, March 7 election succeeds, it would add up to $2.70 to district homeowners' property tax rates. 

Michael Pyevich was the only board member absent from the vote. Bettendorf school leaders needed 1,039 verified signatures from district residents to move forward with the general obligation bond referendum and had 1,225 by Thursday's school board meeting. Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins will conduct the upcoming election. 

Aligning with the district's ongoing 10-year facilities plan, proposed GO-funded projects include phased modernization to the middle school and upgrades to several high school facilities. The full slate of projects is to cost more than $98 million.

The middle school modernization is to cost $66.2 million and includes: 

  • Several new or reconstructed classroom pods
  • Demolition and reconstruction to the building's original (1960s) centralized structure
  • New cafeteria space 
  • A gymnasium addition for new bleachers
  • A separate activities entrance 
  • A 400-meter track and center field 
  • Accessibility updates
  • Other major systems or classroom upgrades 

Construction for these projects will begin in 2024 and are estimated to complete by 2027. 

The high school improvement projects focus on its fine arts, career and technical education (CTE) and athletics facilities. These are projected to total $17.2 million and will include:

  • Removing tiered floors in the band and choir rooms to comply with accessibility standards
  • Converting the old auditorium stage into an instrumental music classroom 
  • Renovating the old auditorium's seating area into classrooms or other needed spaces 
  • An auxiliary gym addition
  • Additions and renovations to the fitness center, wrestling and locker room spaces
  • Additions for health, child development, family and consumer science, advanced manufacturing and other CTE programs

The high school's fine arts upgrades are planned to begin in 2025 and finish in 2026, while athletic and CTE improvements will start in 2026 and complete by 2027. 

The district will use future SAVE (one-cent school infrastructure sales tax) and Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) to fund 20.7 percent of the middle and high school projects.

The entire 10-year facilities plan projects a cost of $98.5 million to address district needs, surpassing available resources. The plan culminated after months of Facility Advisory Committee meetings, which included district staff, parents and community members and collaboration with OPN Architects.

The district also gathered community and staff feedback via a facility survey and during its "Community Listening & Learning" forum on Dec. 12.

Present board members, alongside superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse, expressed their gratitude Thursday for all who helped gather petitions and inform community members of the bond referendum and facility plans.  

Bettendorf Community School District logo
