Administrative updates

The board addressed two administrative positions on the back end of the board meeting Monday night.

First, the board unanimously approved Superintendent Mike Raso’s recommendation for a separation agreement with Thomas Jefferson Elementary Principal Lana LaSalle; with Jefferson merging with Mark Twain Elementary at the end of this school year, her position is being eliminated.

LaSalle’s resignation, effective June 30, was approved by the board May 6.

While the board has seen the document, it won’t be made public until it’s official.

“I had two kids go through Jefferson while Lana was there, and I hope the best for her,” Director Andrew Champion said.

To round out the meeting, the board held a seventh closed superintendent evaluation to discuss Raso’s performance. A motion to deliver him a notice of consideration for termination failed Tuesday, for want of a second.

Per Raso’s contract, the board had to hit a May 15 deadline; now, the earliest they could deliver the notice would be July 1, when the next contract year starts.

Jim Von Maur’s career in retail started far from Davenport, home to the family business. The president of Von Maur followed in his father’s footsteps, and went to Maine to learn the business on the sales floor, first at the now-defunct Marshall Field’s, then Nordstrom.

Less than two years later, he was ready to join the family business.

“It was a kind of ‘bottoms up’ training, which was really beneficial for me,” he said. “I started off selling shoes, then men’s sportswear, and I worked my way up through the different management positions. That was maybe a 10-year process.”

He would hope the next president would follow a similar trajectory.

“If you’re here making a decision at the office, how is that going to translate into reality? You’re not going to know that if you haven’t lived it and been there and know what it’s like to be a sales associate,” he said. “I think the worst thing you can have is an executive or a leader who doesn’t truly know how the business runs. How it runs on paper is totally different from how it runs in reality.”

Starting off with other retailers helped Von Maur recognize what worked and what didn’t for other businesses: Marshall Fields had been bought and sold many times, which he felt muddled their focus, but Nordstrom was much closer to what the family business was striving for; it was “all customer, customer, customer-focused,” with high staffing levels to encourage floor coverage and one-on-one salesmanship.

While the Von Maur family is a small one -- in addition to Jim, it’s just his uncle and a cousin, who’s on a similar path he was -- all of the executive trainees gain experience on the sales floor.

“I’d say the vast majority of our executives, senior management and middle management have come from the stores,” Von Maur said.

While some semblance of a plan was in place for Von Maur to eventually become president of the company -- which he did in 2001 -- it wasn’t always a given.

“If they felt I hadn’t been up to the job, I probably wouldn’t be here,” he said. “Just because you’re a family member doesn’t mean you’re in a leadership role. You have to still prove yourself.”

The leadership is one thing Von Maur credits for the success of the retailer, which has 33 stores in 15 states.

“With a family business, you may have one or two leaders in there for quite a long time,” he said. “You don’t get these new CEOs and presidents that want to come in and put their mark on the business and start changing things, and then everyone has to adjust to those changes. I think the continuity you get from being a family business is a great advantage over a public company.”

Being a private company has other benefits too, including making business decisions based in long-term sustainability, rather than trying to continuously grow the top line.

“When you get all these other forces influencing you, you start to lose sight of the customer: Wall Street, a board of directors, they’re coming from different areas. You’re going to get pressure to do things that may not be good for the long term,” he said. “The minute your little penny per share earnings is off, you get punished on Wall Street. I think it’d be very difficult for an existing retailer to initiate some of the things that we do that make us different. I think the cost of it would be prohibitive for a public company.”

Without that outside pressure, Von Maur is able to invest differently, including putting more money into maintaining and updating existing stores instead of building new ones, and having a higher sales payroll, not only because they pay their sales team “more than what’s typical,” but because they hire a lot of them.

“When your name is on the building, you take a certain pride in that,” Von Maur said. “That makes a huge difference.”

BREAKOUT

3 Takeaways

1. Consistency is key

Von Maur has been family owned for four generations, with each leader heading the company for decades at a time.

2. Invest in your staff

The selling payroll for Von Maur is much higher than for many comparable companies, and might be higher than is feasible for a public company. For a company intent on customer service ahead of everything else, though, it makes sense.

3. Start from the bottom up

Over 10 years, Von Maur worked his way up from the sales floor through management positions -- and he has most of the other executives and managers do the same.