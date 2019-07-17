The Bettendorf School Board unanimously approved a new director of special services during a special meeting Wednesday night.
David Hlas is an internal hire, last serving as the principal of Neil Armstrong Elementary School. He replaces Kay Ingham, who resigned, effective Monday.
School Superintendent Michael Raso told the board that Hlas was selected by a committee of 14 people.
Raso said 23 people applied and six were chosen for interviews. Of those, one declined the interview.
Ingham left as of June 30.
Hlas earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa and master’s degrees in special education and administration from the University of Phoenix.
The next principal of Neil Armstrong Elementary has not been announced.
Board members present at the meeting were President Adam Holland, and members Paul Castro, Andrew Champion, Michael Pyevich and Stacey Struck.
Board Vice-president Richard Lynch and board member Gordon Staley were absent.
The meeting lasted about five minutes.
Of the three Bettendorf central administration positions that opened up this year, just one remains open. Chris Andrus, director of operations, tendered his resignation, effective July 31. His position has not been filled.
Ingham’s resignation letter was shared publicly by the district, to the chagrin of several board members who told Raso at the July 8 meeting they didn’t think publishing the letter helped the district in any way. In the letter, Ingham expressed disappointment with how the board and the community members treated district administrators.