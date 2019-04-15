The Bettendorf School Board approved a number of appointments, including personnel, construction and property sales at its meeting Monday night.
The board approved the hiring of Brietta Collier to start as the director of finance and business service beginning June 4. Former finance director Dallon Christensen turned in his resignation March 7.
Collier is the business manager for West Liberty Schools, and Superintendent Mike Raso said she “didn’t want to leave either district high and dry.”
“She has been helping out with some things already,” Raso said, adding that she had asked for time after her June 4 start date to finish things at West Liberty.
The board also unanimously approved a committee recommendation to hire Bush for pre-construction work for Paul Norton and Herbert Hoover Elementaries.
“Preconstruction will help us know what scope of project is possible within certain budgets to know what’s possible … in the next few years,” said Vice-President Richard Lynch, adding that once the district knows their options another round of bidding will commence.
“I want to thank Bush. … They’re fully prepared to be fully transparent,” Director Andrew Champion said.
The public hearing for the sale of Thomas Jefferson Elementary was approved by a board vote for May 6 at 6 p.m. While the board voted to close the school in August, it will remain in use for the first half of next year while construction on the new, consolidated Mark Twain Elementary is underway.
Some board members asked whether they were confident that date gave them enough time to have something to agree to; Raso said yes.
“Part of why we’re approving that now is so we can get it in the paper,” Raso said. “(The lawyer) is working on what that looks like.”
The details of property purchases or sales of particular real estate can be closed in accordance with Iowa Code, provided premature disclosure could be “reasonably expected” to increase the price the district would have to pay or reduce the price the district would receive for the property.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered a closed session to continue discussions of the Thomas Jefferson Property.