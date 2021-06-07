Bettendorf school board approves the hiring of new high school principal

The Bettendorf Community School District board has approved the hiring of a new high school principal.
Robert D. Boley will replace Joy Kelly, who is scheduled to leave the position on June 30 — the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Boley comes to Bettendorf after serving as principal at Woodward-Granger High School in Granger, Iowa. Kelly’s resignation was approved by the school board on Feb. 1.
The board's vote, during its regular meeting Monday night, was unanimous with board member Andrew Champion not present.
The district announced on June 2 that it had selected Boley pending approval by the school board.
Boley has served as both a teacher and administrator in Iowa school districts since 1992, according to a release from the district. His roles have included teaching middle and high school in the Des Moines, Johnston and Saydel school districts. He has also served as a principal in the Woodward-Granger Community School District and an associate principal at Valley High School in West Des Moines.
He holds a bachelor's degree in social and behavioral sciences from the University of Northern Iowa and also has a master's in education administration and an education specialist degree in education from Drake University. He is currently working on a doctorate of education at Drake University.
Boley is scheduled to begin July 1, but Michelle Morse, the district superintendent, said he was expected to introduce himself to the board members and public at the school board meeting scheduled for June 21.
During Monday's meeting, Morse told the board that the district is also preparing to interview finalists to replace Lisa Reid, the middle school principal, who is also scheduled to leave her position on June 30.
Monday night's meeting was recorded and that footage is available on the district's YouTube page.