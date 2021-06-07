Bettendorf school board approves the hiring of new high school principal

The Bettendorf Community School District board has approved the hiring of a new high school principal.

Robert D. Boley will replace Joy Kelly, who is scheduled to leave the position on June 30 — the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Boley comes to Bettendorf after serving as principal at Woodward-Granger High School in Granger, Iowa. Kelly’s resignation was approved by the school board on Feb. 1.

The board's vote, during its regular meeting Monday night, was unanimous with board member Andrew Champion not present.

The district announced on June 2 that it had selected Boley pending approval by the school board.