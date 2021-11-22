Bettendorf school board chooses new officers following Nov. 2 election

The Bettendorf Community School District has elected its officers and adjusted to the changes caused by the Nov. 2 election.
Rebecca Eastman was re-elected as the school board president by her fellow board members on Nov. 11, according to board minutes. The board chose Andrew Champion as its vice president.
Champion was one of three incumbents who ran for re-election to the board on Nov. 2. The others were Richard Lynch and Adam Holland. There were also four challengers who pursued the three open seats.
Champion, Lynch and newcomer Linda Smithson won and they were also sworn in at the Nov. 11 meeting. Holland was recognized by the board and administration for his service to the district.
