Bettendorf school board reassessing pandemic options

Bettendorf schools are so far doing well during the fall semester with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, but are carrying out a planned review on whether to shift course in coming weeks, district officials said.

In response to the coronavirus, the district has adopted a hybrid model of instruction that combines online teaching with traditional instruction and has incorporated safety measures designed to lessen the risk of spreading the illness. Families had the option to enroll their students in virtual classes full time.

Michelle Morse, superintendent of the Bettendorf Community School District, gave her assessment Monday at the regularly scheduled school board meeting. All members of the board were present.

“We do truly believe our success to date has been attributed to all of the mitigation strategies that have been recommended to be put in place,” she said.

Morse commended the diligence of the employees and the district’s students and families in following the safety measures.