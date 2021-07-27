Bettendorf school board renews superintendent's contract

The Bettendorf Community School District Board renewed the contract of Superintendent Michelle Morse at a board meeting on Tuesday.
Morse's initial contract was through June 30, 2022, with a $202,000 annual salary.
Tuesday's action extended her contract through June 30, 2024, Rebecca Eastman, board president, said. Morse's pay will also increase to $206,565 for the 2021-2022 school year.
"We're just really excited to know that we're going to have her longer," Eastman said.
Morse said she appreciated the continued support of the school board.
"It's a privilege to be serving this district and I look forward to continuing that service," she said.
The vote Tuesday night was 6-1 with all members present. Michael Pyevich was the single dissenting vote. The action came after a closed session.
Board action on Morse's contract was also on the July 19 agenda, but no action was taken at that time. There was a closed session for superintendent evaluation during that meeting as well.
Morse was hired in March 2020 to replace Mike Raso.
Morse has more than 25 years of experience in public education. Her professional experience includes:
- The assistant superintendent of human resources for Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif. when she was hired in Bettendorf.
- The director of special education for Conejo Valley Unified School District in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
- Several positions at Saugus Union School District in Santa Clarita, Calif.: director of child development programs, program specialist for student support services, and summer-school principal.
- The west coast education director for New York-based Generation Ready.
Her education includes a bachelor's degree in communication disorders with a minor in psychology from Augustana College. She has also earned a master’s in educational leadership and a master’s degree in special education from California State University, Los Angeles; and a doctorate of education from the University of Southern California.