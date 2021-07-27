Bettendorf school board renews superintendent's contract

The Bettendorf Community School District Board renewed the contract of Superintendent Michelle Morse at a board meeting on Tuesday.

Morse's initial contract was through June 30, 2022, with a $202,000 annual salary.

Tuesday's action extended her contract through June 30, 2024, Rebecca Eastman, board president, said. Morse's pay will also increase to $206,565 for the 2021-2022 school year.

"We're just really excited to know that we're going to have her longer," Eastman said.

Morse said she appreciated the continued support of the school board.

"It's a privilege to be serving this district and I look forward to continuing that service," she said.

The vote Tuesday night was 6-1 with all members present. Michael Pyevich was the single dissenting vote. The action came after a closed session.