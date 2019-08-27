The Bettendorf School Board is seeking candidates to temporarily fill a board vacancy from Sept. 17 through Nov. 18, the district announced in a news release.
Director Stacey Struck moved out of the district, and although her term is up to a vote in November, the legal timeline is such that the seat cannot remain vacant for that long. Previously, the board indicated they would prefer to appoint someone who does not plan on running for one of the four seats up for election in the district, to avoid giving anyone a "head start."
While the board may call for additional meetings if need be, the board is slated to meet just four times during that term: Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 5 — the day of the election — and Nov. 18.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 11, and the application is available online. While the online application asks interested candidates why they are interested in serving in the interim position, it does not ask whether they are interested in running for a full term.
According to the news release, the board plans to vote on the appointment at the Sept. 16 meeting.
Electors also have the right to file a petition requiring the vacancy be filled by special election.
Applicants must live in the district, be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. resident and cannot have any felony convictions.